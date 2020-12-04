The UC Davis men’s basketball team hit an early rhythm, courtesy of an 8-0 run following the first official timeout, and went on to blow out William Jessup at home 95-62 Friday night.
UC Davis (2-2) will play its last three nonconference games on the road, starting with Tuesday’s 1:30 p.m. matchup at Cal Baptist.
Led by Kennedy Koehler, Ezra Manjon and Damion Squire, who each scored a team-high 16 points, five Aggies finished in double figures against the Warriors in their lone home nonconference game of the season. Elijah Pepper and Caleb Fuller ended their evening with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
In addition to leading all players with six rebounds, Koehler’s points total is a new career high. He finished 5-for-8 overall and 6-for-7 at the free throw line.
UC Davis was the fourth Division I team William Jessup faced this season after opening the year at Fresno State and competing in last week’s tournament that included games at Portland and against Seattle. In each of those three games, the Warriors more than held their own and nearly upset the Pilots in their own event.
“I told our guys this: (William Jessup) already played three Division I games. This is a team that is not going to be overwhelmed or enamored, we will need to play systematically and methodically with our pressure, defense and ball movement,” said head coach Jim Les.
And it was UC Davis’ trademark defense that allowed it to pull away as the game progressed and ultimately record a blowout result. Not only did the Aggies score 29 points off 21 Jessup turnovers, they enjoyed a 16-2 run throughout a three-minute block of action in the second half, and shot 60.7 percent from the floor after halftime.
“The way our defense is set up, taking charges is our bread and butter. If we are rotating and in the right position, then we are going to go vertical or take a charge,” Koehler said. “Taking a charge is a great thing, we usually try for six a game. Those plays set the tone where someone is willing to take that contact on their body and take the ball the other way.”
UC Davis women return Sunday against Fresno Pacific
After opening its season with an 82-75 victory over San Francisco in its season opener prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, the UC Davis women’s basketball team returns to the court on Sunday (Dec. 6) against NCAA Division II foe Fresno Pacific. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at The Pavilion.
A quick breakdown of the day:
WHAT: Fresno Pacific (0-0, 0-0 PacWest) at UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big West)
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 6.
TIME: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Davis
ARENA: The Pavilion (5,931)
TV: None
RADIO: KDVS 90.3 FM (PXP: Greg Wong)
VIDEO STREAMING: Big West TV
AUDIO STREAMING: KDVS.org or TuneIn.com (search for KDVS)
LIVE STATS: UCDavisAggies.com