Davis men fall short in return to action
For the first time since Dec. 4th, the UC Davis men’s basketball team competed in an official game when it faced UC San Diego Friday night inside RIMAC Arena in La Jolla.
Since the NCAA adjusted its rules regarding transfer players during the team's hiatus, Christian Anigwe competed for the first time as an Aggie and nearly posted a double-double by finishing with nine points, and a game-high eight rebounds in 23 minutes, while Damion Squire led a trio of double-digit scorers with 17 points on the road in a tough 89-69 loss to UC San Diego.
Elijah Pepper finished with 13 and Ezra Manjon added 11 in the first of consecutive games scheduled to take place in La Jolla
With Friday's result, the Aggies fell to 2-3 and the Tritons improved their record to 3-2. Under the Big West's new 2021 schedule format for league play, both teams will experience a quick turnaround and compete in the second head-to-head matchup, in as many days, when they square off in Saturday's 2 p.m. contest.
Responsible for the first points of the game with his three, Pepper scored again on a layup a few minutes later, following baskets from Kennedy Koehler and Manjon, to tie the game at nine apiece entering the under-16 officials' timeout.
Even though UC San Diego scored 15 of the following 21 points, UC Davis remained within striking distance at halftime trailing by 13 with an entire half of basketball still remaining.
UCSD scored 10 unanswered points midway through the second half to extend its lead and ultimately win the game. Of the Tritons' three victories earned this season, each one of those results took place on its home court.
UC Davis basketball fans can follow Saturday's game at UC San Diego through ESPN3's video stream, Sports 1140 KHTK's broadcast or through live stats.
Davis women shoot down San Diego
The UC Davis offense tied a school single-game record with 17 makes from beyond the arc on Friday afternoon, lifting the host Aggies to an 80-62 victory over Big West Conference newcomer UC San Diego at The Pavilion.
Playing in their first game since the season-opener on Nov. 25, the Aggies improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play behind the barrage of three-pointers, matching the record set against Cal Poly in 2007 and tied against Long Beach State in 2015 and, again, against Washington State in 2017.
The Tritons fell to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play with the loss.
Junior Kayla Konrad led all scorers with a career-high 20 points, including four of the team's makes from beyond the arc. Junior Sage Stobbart tied her career high with 18 points to go with six rebounds and three points, draining five three-pointers on the night, while senior Cierra Hall posted her second straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Evanne Turner finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
Senior Mackenzie Trpcic added seven assists to lead UC Davis, which totaled 22 as a team.
Overall, the Aggies shot 47 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc, while the defense limited the Tritons to 37 percent shooting overall and 35 percent from beyond the arc. Sydney Brown finished with 14 points to lead UCSD.
The two teams meet again on Saturday (Jan. 23) at 2 p.m., at The Pavilion.