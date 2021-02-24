Principal Ryan Robinson celebrates with A.J. Fedora and rifle coach Allen Jaynes as the Sutter High senior inked his way to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Wednesday to be a member of its rifle team and train to be an officer and pilot.
Air Force bound: Fedora signs letter of intent
