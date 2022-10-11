Shooting its highest score of the season Sutter Union High School edged out Eldorado MCJROTC 2390.5 to 2387.2 last week in the National Air Rifle League. 

With the win, Sutter is in sixth place overall and fourth place within their ‘Junior Rifle Club’ conference at 1-1. Sutter was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 614.9. The remaining contributing members were Lily Miller, Jadyn Morgan, and Savannah Criddle. Sutter is coached by Allen Jaynes.

