Shooting its highest score of the season Sutter Union High School edged out Eldorado MCJROTC 2390.5 to 2387.2 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
With the win, Sutter is in sixth place overall and fourth place within their ‘Junior Rifle Club’ conference at 1-1. Sutter was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 614.9. The remaining contributing members were Lily Miller, Jadyn Morgan, and Savannah Criddle. Sutter is coached by Allen Jaynes.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is nearly identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games, according to a news release. Each athlete shoots 60 shots in the standing position – the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 60 shots is the athlete’s total, the release stated. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
Next up Sutter takes on Everett Sportsman Junior Rifle Club (1-0) from Everett, PA.
These two teams are competing in the Precision Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The Champions Division is the most difficult division in the conference, according to a news release.
The release stated that the league has two parts: an 8-week regular season and single-elimination tournament for the top eight to compete for the league championship.