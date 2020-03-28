Postseason accolades have begun to roll in, and first up is the prep boys and girls soccer honors following the 2019-20 winter season.
On the boys side of the Butte View League, Gridley’s Ethan Santillan was named defensive MVP, while his teammates, Freddy Anguiano, Ricky Ramos, Eladio Ramos, Lennon Guido, and Kevin Martinez each received all-league honors.
Sutter’s Christian Ramirez, James Tapia, Leighton Tarke, John Bicknell joined Wheatland’s Christian Parados, Devon Belcher and Enrique Cortez on the all-BVL team.
In the Sacramento Valley League, Victor Hernandez of Colusa earned offensive MVP. The RedHawks also placed five on the all-league team as Diego Avila, Edgar Garcia, Jesus Hernadez, Ulises Galvan and Rodrigo Rodriguez were named all-SVL.
Yohan Rivera, Alejandro Espinoza, George Enriquez represented Live Oak on the SVL team.
Girls soccer awards
In the BVL, Mia Garcia of Wheatland was the offensive MVP, while Lily Diaz, Jada Skye, Valeria Hernandez, Kennedy Netto, Maddison Netto each earned all-league for the Pirates. Sutter’s Swaisy Van Dusen, Emily Hannibal, Sierra Hamilton, Clarrisa Carlos, Elisa Fuentes joined Wheatland as all-league representatives alongside Gridley’s Rubi Tera and Ana Velasco.
In the SVL, Baylee Alvarado of Live Oak topped the list as the offensive MVP. Bella Barajas, Bella Goodwin, Eliana Sanchez, Filine Gomez, Estefania Hernandez each received all-league status for Live Oak. Colusa was represented on the all-league team by Amber Morales, Wendy Navarro and Veronica Jauregui.