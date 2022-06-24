A person needs only one hand to count how many losses that the Colusa High baseball team has suffered in the last two seasons.
The RedHawks are a combined 60-2 under head coach Eric Lay the last two years. This year’s group, headlined by a senior hurler and young phenom, went 33-1 and captured a Northern Section Division IV title in the return to a traditional postseason for the first time since 2019.
Colusa’s one loss occurred in the Northern California Regional when it fell to Bradshaw Christian to spoil the perfect season.
Following the record-breaking year, Colusa senior pitcher Ethan Lay, sophomore two-way talent Luke Kalfsbeek each were selected NSCIF first-team, alongside Tyler Cooke (Foothill pitcher), R.J. Priddy (Pleasant Valley pitcher), Dylan O’Hair (Chico catcher), Connor Babler (Sutter second baseman), Ian Guanzon, (Pleasant Valley third baseman), Sutter Moss (Lassen shortstop), Michael Ryan (Gridley outfielder), Royce Knoch (Foothill outfielder), Trent Van Nuys (Pleasant Valley outfielder) and Zane Denton (Las Plumas all-purpose).
Ethan Lay was awarded NSCIF MVP and Colusa head coach Eric Lay was given Coach of the Year in a collaborative vote by writers at MaxPreps, the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Appeal-Democrat, Redding Record Searchlight and Shasta County Sports.
“This season was very surreal to be honest. Winning our own tourney (Mike West Invitational), the San Diego Lions Tourney, going undefeated in the Sacramento Valley League and beating long-time rival Winters in the NSCIF championship made it a dream season for sure,” Eric Lay said in a statement. “To cap it off with a run to the NorCal Division IV championship game with this group was icing on the cake.”
Lay said the support that Colusa received from the community was unprecedented.
“I was amazed by the crowds we had during our section and NorCal runs,” Lay said. “I’d show up to water the field at 8 a.m. in the morning and there were people already there, setting up their EZups and chairs. The amount of community support was unreal and the boys and our coaching staff were blown away by all of it.”
Ethan Lay and Kalfsbeek were almost unhittable in 2022, with both pitchers finishing with an under one ERA and undefeated on the mound.
Lay allowed two earned runs in over 85 innings, while Kalfsbeek relinquished just five earned runs over 68 innings thrown.
At the plate, the two each hit over .400, with Lay leading the way with a .638 on-base percentage.
“I would say that how dominant Ethan and Luke were all season was astonishing and a bit surprising,” coach Lay said. “Their stats speak for themselves, but they were as good of a 1-2 combo as I’ve had since Tyler Wells and Steven Perry back in my Maxwell days.”
Another good arm came from Colusa’s border county, Sutter. Babler, a first-team selection at second base, was perhaps as valuable a commodity on the mound for head coach Stewart Peterson.
Babler was 4-2 with 3.07 ERA as one of three Husky pitchers with over 40 innings thrown.
“Connor started the year with some arm problems but worked his way back to our (number) one pitcher by season’s end,” Peterson said.
Babler topped that off with a .358 batting average, 15 doubles, two triples and two home runs for Sutter’s NSCIF run at the D-III level in its final year in the section.
The Huskies finished 25-7-1 and will transition to the Sac-Joaquin Section to compete in the expanded version of the Pioneer Valley League with area foes Marysville, Lindhurst and Wheatland.
“We had a great season that included many positive memories: We played a game at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, won our tournament in San Diego, won our league for the 11th time in 12 years and won section for the 8th time in 9 years,” Peterson said. “We relied on our pitching depth and team baseball as our strengths to get us to all these milestones.
The NSCIF second-team selection were as follows: Gage Stacher (Etna pitcher), Rex Edwards (Chico pitcher), Aden Brothers (Gridley pitcher), Mason Cassingham (University Prep pitcher), Joey Diaz (Sutter first baseman), Sean Stevens (Pleasant Valley second baseman), Owen Russell (West Valley infiedler), Aiden Elliott (Red Bluff shortstop), Jaden Neugebauer (Chico outfielder), Leighton Tarke (Sutter outfielder), Cooper Bonham (Red Bluff outfielder) and Caden Hendrickson (Quincy all purpose).