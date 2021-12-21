In its last season in the Northern Section, the Sutter Union High football team claimed a NSCIF-best 14th title with a strong corps on both sides of the ball.

The Huskies’ units were well represented, along with a number of other mid-valley products, on the fall 2021 all-NSCIF teams put together by the Appeal-Democrat, MaxPreps.com, Shasta County Sports, Red Bluff Daily News, Redding Record-Searchlight and the Chico Enterprise-Record. 

Sutter (10-2) had three players selected to first-team all-defense, including Butte View League MVP Leighton Tarke, defensive back DeAngelo Acosta and linebacker Anthony Caracciola.

Tarke finished sixth in the section in tackles with 116 in his final year in Husky blue and gold. The section’s second-leading tackler, according to MaxPreps, was East Nicolaus senior linebacker Garrett McCray, who tallied 162 stops for the Spartans. McCray was picked second-team defense, alongside defensive end Tino Sormano (Gridley), defensive tackle Kaden Davis (Pierce) and cornerback Jordan Beban (Wheatland).

Davis finished top-15 in sacks (5) for a Pierce team that was a Division IV runner-up to University Prep this fall.

Davis was also a top-tackler for the Bears with 58 this season.

Davis and Pierce posted a couple shutouts and held state champion Fall River to 14 points in a battle early on this season in Alturas.

Fall River (13-0) were represented with both offensive MVP Ryan Osborne and Coach of the Year Todd Sloat, among others.

 

All-Northern Section Team 2021

 

First Team Offense

WR - Jahari Johnson, Enterprise

WR - Noah Thomas, Pleasant Valley

TE - Conner Gilbreath, University Prep 

T - Cameron Vallelunga, Foothill

T - Michael Zopp, Chico 

G - Andrew McMurtrey, Shasta

G - Jacob Stahel, Pleasant Valley

C - Connor Polen, Foothill

QB - DeMarreya Lewis-Cooper, Enterprise

RB - Tyler Harrison, Paradise

RB - Carter Abel, University Prep 

K - Aidan Luna, Paradise 

AP - Ryan Osborne, Fall River

 

First Team Defense

DE - Osiris Peoples, Enterprise

DE - Ray Emrick, Paradise

DT - Sam Ruffino, Chico 

DT - Jose Vazquez, Paradise 

LB - Anthony Caracciola, Sutter 

LB - Gabe Ponce, Pleasant Valley

LB - Seth Cook, Chico 

CB - Michael Lister, Orland, League MVP

CB - DeAngelo Acosta, Sutter 

S - Leighton Tarke, Sutter

S - Riley Hays, University Prep 

P - Tre Larranaga, Modoc

 

Second Team Offense

WR - Memo Valadez, Winters

WR - Scott Jones, UPrep

TE - Evan Bidwell, Fall River

T - Karson Seaman, Los Molinos

T - Lucas Brown, Paradise 

G - Bryce Darlington, Chico 

G - Joe Hughes, Pleasant Valley

C - Tyler Hancock, Sutter 

QB - Peyton Henderson, University Prep

RB - Dion Coleman, Chico 

RB - Nic Fisher, Sutter 

K - Santiago Rodriguez, Enterprise

AP - Ian Guanzon, Pleasant Valley

 

Second Team Defense

DE - Tino Sormano, Gridley

DE - Breandan Nash, Pleasant Valley

DT - Dylan Labarbera, Foothill

DT - Kaden Davis, Pierce 

LB - Garrett McCray, East Nicolaus 

LB - Hunter Timm, Paradise 

LB - Tad Hervey, Chico 

CB - Grant Foster, Orland 

CB -  Jordan Beban, Wheatland  

S - Jarius Mast, Foothill

S - Brayden Schumann, Orland

P - Cade Cox, Foothill

 

Offensive MVP: Ryan Osborne, Fall River

Defensive MVP: Sam Ruffino, Chico

Coach of the Year: Todd Sloat, Fall River

