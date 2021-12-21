In its last season in the Northern Section, the Sutter Union High football team claimed a NSCIF-best 14th title with a strong corps on both sides of the ball.
The Huskies’ units were well represented, along with a number of other mid-valley products, on the fall 2021 all-NSCIF teams put together by the Appeal-Democrat, MaxPreps.com, Shasta County Sports, Red Bluff Daily News, Redding Record-Searchlight and the Chico Enterprise-Record.
Sutter (10-2) had three players selected to first-team all-defense, including Butte View League MVP Leighton Tarke, defensive back DeAngelo Acosta and linebacker Anthony Caracciola.
Tarke finished sixth in the section in tackles with 116 in his final year in Husky blue and gold. The section’s second-leading tackler, according to MaxPreps, was East Nicolaus senior linebacker Garrett McCray, who tallied 162 stops for the Spartans. McCray was picked second-team defense, alongside defensive end Tino Sormano (Gridley), defensive tackle Kaden Davis (Pierce) and cornerback Jordan Beban (Wheatland).
Davis finished top-15 in sacks (5) for a Pierce team that was a Division IV runner-up to University Prep this fall.
Davis was also a top-tackler for the Bears with 58 this season.
Davis and Pierce posted a couple shutouts and held state champion Fall River to 14 points in a battle early on this season in Alturas.
Fall River (13-0) were represented with both offensive MVP Ryan Osborne and Coach of the Year Todd Sloat, among others.
All-Northern Section Team 2021
First Team Offense
WR - Jahari Johnson, Enterprise
WR - Noah Thomas, Pleasant Valley
TE - Conner Gilbreath, University Prep
T - Cameron Vallelunga, Foothill
T - Michael Zopp, Chico
G - Andrew McMurtrey, Shasta
G - Jacob Stahel, Pleasant Valley
C - Connor Polen, Foothill
QB - DeMarreya Lewis-Cooper, Enterprise
RB - Tyler Harrison, Paradise
RB - Carter Abel, University Prep
K - Aidan Luna, Paradise
AP - Ryan Osborne, Fall River
First Team Defense
DE - Osiris Peoples, Enterprise
DE - Ray Emrick, Paradise
DT - Sam Ruffino, Chico
DT - Jose Vazquez, Paradise
LB - Anthony Caracciola, Sutter
LB - Gabe Ponce, Pleasant Valley
LB - Seth Cook, Chico
CB - Michael Lister, Orland, League MVP
CB - DeAngelo Acosta, Sutter
S - Leighton Tarke, Sutter
S - Riley Hays, University Prep
P - Tre Larranaga, Modoc
Second Team Offense
WR - Memo Valadez, Winters
WR - Scott Jones, UPrep
TE - Evan Bidwell, Fall River
T - Karson Seaman, Los Molinos
T - Lucas Brown, Paradise
G - Bryce Darlington, Chico
G - Joe Hughes, Pleasant Valley
C - Tyler Hancock, Sutter
QB - Peyton Henderson, University Prep
RB - Dion Coleman, Chico
RB - Nic Fisher, Sutter
K - Santiago Rodriguez, Enterprise
AP - Ian Guanzon, Pleasant Valley
Second Team Defense
DE - Tino Sormano, Gridley
DE - Breandan Nash, Pleasant Valley
DT - Dylan Labarbera, Foothill
DT - Kaden Davis, Pierce
LB - Garrett McCray, East Nicolaus
LB - Hunter Timm, Paradise
LB - Tad Hervey, Chico
CB - Grant Foster, Orland
CB - Jordan Beban, Wheatland
S - Jarius Mast, Foothill
S - Brayden Schumann, Orland
P - Cade Cox, Foothill
Offensive MVP: Ryan Osborne, Fall River
Defensive MVP: Sam Ruffino, Chico
Coach of the Year: Todd Sloat, Fall River