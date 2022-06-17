There were few teams that were as successful as the Sutter Union High softball team was in 2022. The Huskies won their first Northern California Regional in school history with an astounding 31-1 mark. The team’s success was led in part by a small group of seniors at the plate and in the circle, topped by perhaps the best pitcher to come through Sutter in the last decade.
Riley Wickum finished her senior year in dominating fashion, accruing a 25-1 record with a 0.41 ERA in 154 innings thrown. In the playoffs, she was as dominant or perhaps better, firing complete games in each outing capped by the final one – a 2-1 win over Central of Fresno in the NorCal Division III final.
To put the finishing touches on her unprecedented career at Sutter, Wickum was named Northern Section Most Valuable Player in a collaborative vote by writers at MaxPreps, the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Appeal-Democrat, Redding Record Searchlight and Shasta County Sports.
Wickum’s coach, Stefanie Danna, was named NSCIF Coach of the Year, while fraternal twins and seniors Ella and Avery Jolley earned first-team all-NSCIF, alongside Meika Lauppe, East Nicolaus pitcher), Ella Thurman (Pleasant Valley pitcher), Katie Marsh (Lassen catcher), Macey Bunn (Foothill first baseman), Remmington Hewitt (East Nicolaus infielder), Jordyn Wurzer, West Valley third baseman), Morgan Kingsbury (Foothill outfielder), Neva Adams (Lassen outfielder) and Zereniti Sousa (Wheatland utility player).
Danna, who was named Appeal-Democrat co-Coach of the Year in 2018 alongside Neil Stinson of East Nicolaus, said Sutter’s season this past spring was a byproduct of the culture that was developed over a number of years.
“We build that culture starting with our freshman program all the way to our varsity,” Danna said following the NorCal win over Central. “We make sure we do the extra things when no one else wants to and I think that’s really important when creating longevity success.”
Though it will not have the Jolley sisters and Wickum next year, Sutter will look to continue its winning trend next season when it officially transitions into the Sac-Joaquin Section as a Division V program and member of the expanded Pioneer Valley League with area opponents Wheatland, Marysville and Lindhurst.
Wickum, who moves on to Division I Cal State Northridge in the fall, also earned all-state accolades this year. She was one of five pitchers named to the California first-team.
“I will have this memory in my life forever, it’s the best team I have ever played for,” Wickum said following the NorCal final. “I’m so thankful for all these girls.”
Avery Jolley, who is two minutes older than her sister, Ella, was one of the key pieces at the plate for Sutter during its run to a NorCal title. Jolley drove in five runs in three NorCal games and finished with a .441 average in 32 games – just below her sister Ella Jolley (.500). The two also combined to hit 20 doubles and 12 home runs, with Ella supplying 11 of them during the magical run.
“I’m so incredibly proud of Avery Jolley, she and I talked coming into the (NorCal) Regional and (again) against Bullard (in the semifinals) that I needed her to lead,” Danna said. “Avery has an energy about her that is infectious (and) that the girls feed into, and so I knew that her bringing that energy is what was going to help propel us.”
Danna said both Avery and Ella Jolley are uncommitted, but looking to gain momentum in the recruitment battle this summer during the travel ball season.
Sousa, just a junior at Wheatland, is already committed and planning to attend D-I Utah State right now. The shortstop/catcher was crucial for the Pirates’ 27-5 season, hitting .543 with 10 home runs, 53 runs batted in and a near .600 on-base percentage. She was joined on the all-NSCIF team by sophomore teammates Brenna Herring (pitcher) and Briseis Botonis (outfielder) – both of whom made the second-team.
East Nicolaus, led by Hewitt and Lauppe, earned a total four NSCIF selections as both infielder Jerzie Brown and outfielder Lexi Vega made the second team.
The complete NSCIF second team was as follows: Herring (Wheatland pitcher), Cabria Childers (West Valley pitcher), Rachel Kimball (Yreka pitcher), Grace Hubbard (Etna catcher), Jena Emmerson (Live Oak first baseman), Brown (East Nicolaus second baseman), Serina Vue (Pleasant Valley third baseman), Kira Montgomery (Foothill shortstop), Botonis (Wheatland outfielder), Emily Thurman (Willows outfielder), Vega (East Nicolaus outfielder) and Lexi Baumgartner (Quincy utility player).
The all-NSCIF baseball team will be released next week.