Auburn’s Andy Forsberg won the Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular 20-lap winged 360 feature event last weekend at Marysville Raceway. Forsberg, who also won the 2020 track championship, took the lead on lap nine when he passed Nick Larsen. It was Forsberg’s fourth main event win of 2020.
Larsen made headway as well last weekend with a season-high in laps led at Marysville Raceway. In the end, he would slip back to third but still his best overall performance of 2020. Shane Hopkins moved into second on lap 17 but was too far behind Forsberg to make any sort of a challenge.
The race was delayed on lap 17 when Michael Wasina stopped in turn three and needed medical assistance.
Wasina was complaining of back pain. He was evaluated and ultimately exited the race car under his own and walked away. After the delay, the race was shortened to 20-laps. Forsberg was happy in victory lane and dedicated the win to his dog Mia because it was her sixth birthday. Blake Carrick was solid and finished fourth. Billy Wallace started 11th and finished fifth.
Other races:
– Cole Macedo started 12th in the B main and charged his way to the win. In the feature he started 13th and finished sixth.
– Jimmy Ford led the first eight laps of the Sport Mod feature. On lap nine Hunter Merritt took the lead. Ford answered to pick up the win. Todd Cooper finished third. Shawn Smith had a solid night and finished fourth. Scott Savell rounded out the top five.
– The first three laps of the wingless spec sprint feature might have been the best racing of the night. Three drivers swapped the top spot. Timmy Sherman Jr., Josh Young and Shane Hopkins each sliced and diced for the lead.
Hopkins ultimately took the top spot and went on to lead the next 17 laps. Boy Moniz drove by Young and then Sherman to finish in the second spot.
Sherman Jr. was fourth. Ron LaPlant rounded out the top five. Ryan Owens was the hard charger and picked up $50 from Troy White.
– Timmy Sherman Jr. was untouchable, leading all 15-laps in the Crate Sprints and got the win. The race itself was a bit of a mess, taking over 25 minutes and ended five laps short of their scheduled distance. Of the ten cars that started, only four were running on lap 15.
David Simms took his time, avoided all the wrecks, and finished second. Track champion Brett Youngman ran third. Fourth went to Dusty Barton.
For complete results visit https://bit.ly/360tWUK.