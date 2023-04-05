StassiCBSsports.com.jpg

Stassi

Those expecting to find Yuba City High product and former Gold Sox star Max Stassi behind the plate for the Los Angeles Angels to begin 2023 were disappointed, because the ex-Honker, whose No. 33 is draped across center field at Winship Field, has started the year on the 10-day injured list. 

Stassi remains on the Angels 40-man roster, yet it may be a while until he returns to the lineup.

Tags

Recommended for you