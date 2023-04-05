Those expecting to find Yuba City High product and former Gold Sox star Max Stassi behind the plate for the Los Angeles Angels to begin 2023 were disappointed, because the ex-Honker, whose No. 33 is draped across center field at Winship Field, has started the year on the 10-day injured list.
Stassi remains on the Angels 40-man roster, yet it may be a while until he returns to the lineup.
According to a report on Monday from FanNation Halos Today, the 2009 YC graduate is dealing with something more severe than a hip injury.
Angels manager Phil Nevin said Stassi is going through a severe family emergency, but wouldn’t go into detail on what exactly is going on with him, FanNation reported.
The 32-year-old has spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Angels, slashing .209/.294/.364 with a .658 OPS while hitting 29 home runs and 87 RBIs.
Stassi hit .180 last year in 333 at-bats and 102 games played. Stassi’s career batting average through his 10-year big league stint is .212 with 41 home runs and 128 RBI.
Logan O’Hoppe was moved into Stassi’s role behind the plate.
The Angels took down Seattle, 4-3 on Wednesday to improve to 4-2 on the year.
NorCal update (Wednesday)
Chicago White Sox 7, Giants 3
Cleveland 6, Oakland 4 (10 inn.)