The featured Athletes of the Week for April 4-9 are Drew Andrews of the Yuba College baseball team and Jenissa Conway of the Marysville High softball team.
Andrews: As Yuba College’s leadoff hitter, Andrews went 3-for-5 in the team’s series finale with Mendocino, scored three times and drove in a run to secure a 7-4 win over the Eagles – a victory that propelled YC into a tie for third in the Bay Valley Conference with Napa Valley with a 7-5 mark.
Conway: The junior, University of Michigan softball commit had three hits, including a home run last week to help the Marysville High softball team shutout Bear River, 11-0 in a run-rule shortened game. Conway drove in four and scored twice for the Indians, who at 3-0 are in first place in the Pioneer Valley League over Bear River as of April 12.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
