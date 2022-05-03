The featured Athletes of the Week for April 25 to May 2 are Diana Hull of the River Valley High softball team and Julian Whalen of the Yuba City boys tennis team.
Hull: The senior from RV collected five extra-base hits over the course of the team’s last three games – a 2-1 stint – including a couple home runs in Monday’s 5-3 win over Woodcreek.
Last week, Hull went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in the team’s win over rival Yuba City. Two days later she had two doubles in a loss to Roseville.
Whalen: YC’s tennis athlete took down Daniel Cayapan from Woodcreek in split sets (6-7, 6-0, 6-0) to capture the Capital Valley Conference singles title and advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament beginning May 16-17 at Johnson Ranch in Roseville.
Whalen is one of two players from the CVC to compete at the SJS tournament.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.