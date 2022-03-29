The featured Athletes of the Week for March 21-26 are Riley Wickum, of the Sutter Union High softball team, and Luke Kalfsbeek, of the Colusa High baseball team.
Wickum: The senior from Sutter 6-for-13 in two games at the plate Saturday. Wickum also totaled 42 strikeouts in the circle during her four wins.
Kalfsbeek: The sophomore from Colusa drove in eight runs on five hits in two games against Paradise last week as the RedHawks swept the Bobcats to get 13-0 on the season.
Kalfsbeek is .447 through 46 plate appearances and is tied for the team-lead in RBI with 13.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
