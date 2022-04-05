The featured Athletes of the Week for March 28 to April 2 are Antonio Palma, of the Wheatland Union High School track and field team, and Allyssa Williams, of the Yuba City High School softball team.
Palma: The junior from Wheatland was a triple-winner during last week’s league opener for the Pirates. Palma won the 800 meters, 1,600 and 3,200 against Sutter and Gridley at home. Palma finished the half-mile in a personal record 2 minutes, 17.92 seconds. He also hit a personal record in the mile in 4:58.98 and won the two-mile in 12:24.57.
Williams: The senior Division II signee helped YC upset the No. 6-ranked team in the Sac-Joaquin Section last week with a 3-1 Capital Valley Conference win over Roseville.
Williams pitched a complete-game five-hitter, allowing one unearned run and striking out six batters. At the plate she was 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers (9-3, 4-1 CVC).
With the win, YC moved to 4-7-1 overall and 2-1 in league. The Honkers continue league today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. at Bella Vista.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.