The featured Athletes of the Week for April 11-16 are Zoey Tinsley of the Wheatland Union High softball team and Leighton Tarke of the Sutter Union baseball team.
Tinsley: The sophomore from Wheatland went 3-for-3 in the team’s final game before spring break – a 12-2 win over Gridley to get to 17-1 – and scored three times and drove in a run.
Tinsley and Wheatland resume Butte View League play at Corning April 26.
Tarke: The senior from Sutter went 5-for-5 and drove in four to help Sutter capture its division of the San Diego Lions tournament.
Tarke and Sutter are 18-4-1 heading into a neutral site matchup against Las Plumas today (Wednesday) beginning at 9 a.m.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.