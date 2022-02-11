With Super Bowl LVI set to kickoff Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, we asked our Yuba-Sutter High football coaches who will take this year’s Vince Lombardi trophy home: Cincinnati or Los Angeles.
The overwhelming majority said that Cincinnati would continue its Cinderella story, en route to its first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
Here’s how they voted:
– Will Claggett, Marysville High first-year football coach.
Bengals 31, Rams 28.
Reason: The Bengals’ defense will be able to slow down (Matthew) Stafford and the Rams just enough, while “Joe Cool” (Burrow) and Ja’Marr Chase win it down the stretch. Should be a close game.
– Ryan Reynolds, Sutter High football coach.
Bengals 34, Rams 31.
Reason: It’s the “Year of the Tiger,” Bengals by 3.
– Andy Fatten, Wheatland High football coach.
Bengals 27, Rams 24.
Reason: I think Joe Burrow will make more plays and protect the ball more than Matthew Stafford. Plus the Bengals rookie kicker, Evan McPherson, has been clutch throughout the playoffs, compared to Matt Gay.
– Willie Burns, Yuba City High football coach
Rams 24, Cincinnati 17,
Reason: Yuba City thinks the Rams’ defense is just too good to bet against. We love Joe Burrow, but we got to go with the Rams.
– Mikey Badaluco, Colusa High football coach
Bengals 28, Rams 17.
Reason: Bengals do a good job getting pressure by rushing only three and that’s been a blueprint on how to beat (Sean) McVay and the Rams. Not just bitter 49er fan talk.