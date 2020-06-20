NorCal Special Olympics has extended its suspension of sports programs through Aug. 31 due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus.
The suspension includes all softball and golf programs in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area, according to T.J. Fetters, volunteer area director for Yuba/Sutter/Colusa Special Olympics.
The Northern Regional softball tournament at Blackburn talley sports complex in Yuba City, scheduled for Aug. 8, has also been canceled, Fetters said in a news release.
Fetters said there remains plans to have fall sports, including soccer in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa, but further guidance on reopening will be made in late August.
“Hopefully we will be able to return to our normal sports season starting with basketball in January 2021,” Fetters said in a statement.