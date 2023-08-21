Both the Sutter Union and Marysville varsity football squads notched resounding victories over the weekend as a new high school season kicked off for area teams.
Sutter, which is led by standout senior Jagger Beck, beat the visiting Carson on Saturday night 54-7. Beck led the Huskies by throwing four touchdowns and running for one. Passing the ball, Beck went 17-19 for 264 yards. He ran for 15 yards on two carries, according to MaxPreps.
Junior Killian Brucie led all Sutter rushers with 78 yards on 12 attempts.
According to MaxPreps, Sutter Union recorded 554 total yards with more than half of that accomplished on the ground.
The Sutter Union defense was led by seniors Eric St. Onge and Tristan Leal, who each had nine tackles. Onge also recorded 2.5 sacks and Leal was credited with one, according to MaxPreps.
For Marysville, junior Dennis Syders led all scorers with three rushing touchdowns in a 44-0 win over Woodland on Friday night. Jackson Love, also a junior, led all Marysville rushers with 106 yards on just four carries. According to MaxPreps, his longest carry was 48 yards. As a team, Marysville recorded 260 total rushing yards.
On the defensive side, seniors Zion Smith-Brown and Gerald Prescott led the team with five tackles each. Both Bradford Pietz and Prescott each recorded a sack.
Yuba City, Wheatland and Lindhurst win
Also on Friday, Yuba City beat Natomas 45-12. According to The Sacramento Bee, Cesar Gonzalez set the defensive tone with six sacks, setting a Sacramento-area record and tying a Sac-Joaquin Section record. Xavier Butler had a 45-yard fumble return for a score and Anthony Young rushed for 79 yards and two scores to lead the Honkers to a victory.
In other action, Wheatland beat South Tahoe 55-12, Lindhurst beat Florin 34-6, and Pioneer beat River Valley 22-6.