Both the Sutter Union and Marysville varsity football squads notched resounding victories over the weekend as a new high school season kicked off for area teams.

Sutter, which is led by standout senior Jagger Beck, beat the visiting Carson on Saturday night 54-7. Beck led the Huskies by throwing four touchdowns and running for one. Passing the ball, Beck went 17-19 for 264 yards. He ran for 15 yards on two carries, according to MaxPreps.

