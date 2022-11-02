East Nicolaus High quarterback Ty Grigsby was all over the field last week with three passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and he completed a two-point conversion in the Spartans’ 47-7 win over Live Oak.

Grigsby and East Nicolaus moved to 8-1 overall heading into a crucial road test at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Colusa to decide the Sacramento Valley League regular-season championship. For his effort, Grigsby was named the Appeal-Democrat Male Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29. 

