The featured athletes for the week for Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 are Dara Schmidt, of the Sutter Union girls soccer team, and Josh Colburn, of the River Valley High wrestling team.
Dara Schmidt: The senior from Sutter recorded two goals and an assist for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, helping the Huskies stay unbeaten in Butte View League action and improve to 16-2-2 overall.
Schmidt is a top-10 scorer in the Northern Section with 17 goals as of last week for the top-seeded Sutter Huskies. Official playoffs seeds will be unveiled on Saturday.
Sutter began its final week of the regular season at home against Oroville Tuesday and a scheduled road tilt at Orland Thursday.
Thursday’s match is set for 3:15 p.m.
Josh Colburn: The 222-pounder was one of six all-Capital Valley Conference selections last weekend during the CVC championships hosted by Woodcreek in Roseville.
Colburn won the 222-pound division and was among 12 Falcon grapplers to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Division II tournament set for Saturday in Vacaville.
RV, as a team, finished runner-up in CVC action.
The D-II seeds will be released following the meeting Thursday.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.