Female: Helped in part by senior middle blocker Gracie Langsdorf, the Sutter Union High girls volleyball team is off to a 7-0 start in Pioneer Valley League play this year.
Last week, Langsdorf floored nine of 12 attempts for a 75 percent attack percentage to lead the Huskies to a straight-set win over Wheatland.
As of Sept. 27, Langsdorf is fourth on the team in kills, third in attack percentage and tops in total blocks. For her effort, Langsdorf is awarded the Appeal Female of the Week for Sept. 19-24.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female Athlete of the Week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Male: Colusa High quarterback Bo Coronado completed 9-of-10 passes for 217 yards – a QBR of nearly 170 – and passed for two touchdowns to guide the undefeated RedHawks (5-0) to a 32-0 win over Biggs last week.
Coronado, a junior, targeted two different receivers, led by No. 1 wide-out Landon Humphrey. This year, Coronado has passed for almost 900 yards, completing 54-of-80 passes, and 11 touchdowns to one interception in five games played.
For his effort, Coronado is named the Appeal Male Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-24.