River Valley High freshman Valeria Ramirez remains unbeaten in the prep girls tennis season, capped by a Division VI championship at the Fresno Tennis Classic over the weekend and a couple straight-set wins over Yuba City and Roseville.

Ramirez and RV took on rival Yuba City on the road Wednesday, winning 9-0 with two forfeits. Ramirez won in straight sets, running her record this year to 11-0. Ramirez has yet to drop a set in 2022. 

