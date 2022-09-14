River Valley High freshman Valeria Ramirez remains unbeaten in the prep girls tennis season, capped by a Division VI championship at the Fresno Tennis Classic over the weekend and a couple straight-set wins over Yuba City and Roseville.
Ramirez and RV took on rival Yuba City on the road Wednesday, winning 9-0 with two forfeits. Ramirez won in straight sets, running her record this year to 11-0. Ramirez has yet to drop a set in 2022.
RV improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the Capital Valley Conference.
Ramirez is joined by Sutter Union High junior linebacker Jeevan Chatha as the Appeal’s Athletes of the Week for Sept. 6-10.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female Athlete of the Week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Female: Ramirez helped the Falcons finish 4-0 in Fresno over the weekend to capture the D-VI title in a tournament that featured over 90 teams across California, according to RV head coach Gabriel Ramirez.
Ramirez and RV defeated Mission Oaks, 4-2, Madera, 6-0, Ridgeview, 6-0, and Reedley in the finals, 4-2.
Male: Chatha collected 11 tackles – nine solo – and recorded two sacks to help Sutter stay unbeaten at 4-0 with a 62-7 win over Natomas last week.
Chatha is tied for third in tackles with 23 and sits fourth in sacks with three in four games. Chatha and Sutter are scheduled to be home again Friday as the Huskies begin the expanded Pioneer Valley League against Marysville in a matchup that has not happened since 2017.
Sutter is 8-0 against Marysville since 2004.