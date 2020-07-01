With exactly two months remaining before the August 29 scheduled kick-off of the 2020-21 college football season, the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com, have set the over/under at 13.62 million fans attending FBS D1 games this season – a 63% decrease from the 36,831,692 fans that attended 888 regular season and bowl games last year. The odds-makers project the Pac-12 will have a 72% attendance decline from 2019, while SEC game attendance is projected to decline by 55%. But, the odds-makers have set the over/under for the largest game attendance at 101,001 just in case things change between now and January.
Despite the dramatic decline in attendance and the potential loss of home field advantage for many teams, the odds-makers at SBD still give Clemson: 4/1; Ohio State: 5/1; Alabama: 6/1; and Georgia: 15/1 the best odds to win the National Championship. Additionally, they have posted 11/1 odds of an Alabama vs Clemson showdown for the National Champions or 3/2 odds that neither of the two powerhouses plays for the title this year.
Three very familiar coaches have the best odds of being the first coach fired: Clay Helton (USC): 8/1; Manny Diaz (Miami): 11/1; and Will Muschamp (South Carolina): 14/1. The odds-makers also favor Urban Meyer (1/1) returning to the broadcast booth in 2021-22 and Jim Harbaugh (1/3) remaining at the University of Michigan. But if either coach is going to make the jump to the NFL, Harbaugh (6/1) is 15-times more likely than Meyer (95/1).
Here’s a look at the most current college football odds and props from the odds-makers at SBD. For additional odds, props and analysis visit www.SportsBettingDime.com.
Over/under average attendance
1. Michigan: 38,850 (35% of 2019 avg)
2. Penn State: 40,128 (38% of 2019)
3. Ohio State: 32,999 (32% of 2019)
4. Texas A&M: 44,700 (44% of 2019)
5. Alabama: 43,470 (43% of 2019)
6. LSU: 43,340 (43% of 2019)
7. Texas: 42,370 (44% of 2019)
8. Nebraska: 49,140 (55% of 2019)
9. Georgia: 42,700 (46% of 2019)
10. Tennessee: 43,970 (50% of 2019)
Chances at a national championship
1. Clemson: 4/1
2. Ohio State: 5/1
3. Alabama: 6/1
4. Georgia: 15/1
5. LSU: 20/1
6. Oklahoma: 22/1
7. Florida: 24/1
8. Oregon: 27/1
9. Texas A & M: 29/1
10. Penn State: 35/1
11. Notre Dame: 37/1
12. Wisconsin: 38/1
13. Auburn: 48/1
14. USC: 50/1
15. Texas: 54/1
16. Michigan: 55/1
17. Oklahoma State: 75/1
18. Tennessee: 85/1
19. Iowa State: 90/1
20. Utah: 99/1
21. Minnesota: 110/1
22. Miami FL: 122/1
23. Nebraska: 125/1
24. FIELD: 48/1
– Odds Alabama vs Clemson CFB National Championship Game: 11/1
–Odds neither Alabama or Clemson reach CFB National Championship Game: 3/2
– Odds to be the first player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft
1. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, QB): 1/3
2. Justin Fields (Ohio State, QB): 6/1
3. Penei Sewell (Oregon, LT): 24/1
4. FIELD: 14/1
– Odds to be the first RB taken in the 2021 NFL Draft
1. Travis Etienne (Clemson): 7/3
2. Chuba Hubbard (OK State): 5/1
3. Najee Harris (Alabama): 6/1
4. Kylin Hill (Miss St): 14/1
5. Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis): 14/1
6. Kennedy Brooks (Oklahoma): 15/1
7. Trey Sermon (Ohio State): 29/1
8. CJ Verdell (Oregon): 32/1
9. Zamir White (Georgia): 65/1
10. Max Borghi (Wash St): 75/1
11. FIELD: 7/1
Odds to be the first Defensive Player Taken in the 2021 NFL Draft (Top 10)
1. Micah Parsons, (Penn State, LB): 5/1
2. Gregory Rousseau (Miami, DE): 6/1
3. Patrick Surtain II (Alabama, CB): 7/1
4. Shaun Wade (Ohio State, CB): 9/1
5. Quincy Roche (Miami, DE): 9/1
6. Marvin WIlson (FSU, DT): 15/1
7. Richard Lecount (Georgia, S): 19/1
8. Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest, DE): 20/1
9. Jaylen Twyman (Pitt, DT): 24/1
10. Dylan Moses (Alabama, LB): 28/1
11. FIELD: 6/1
Odds to be first college coach fired
1. Clay Helton (USC): 8/1
2. Manny Diaz (Miami): 11/1
3. Will Muschamp (South Carolina): 14/1
4. Kevin Sumlin (Arizona): 15/1
5. Randy Edsall (UConn): 17/1
6. Tom Herman (Texas): 19/1
7. Derek Mason (Vanderbilt): 24/1
8. Chip Kelly (UCLA): 45/1
9. Scott Frost (Nebraska): 65/1
10. Dino Babers (Syracuse): 75/1
Over/under on rookie coach win total
1. Ryan Silverfield (Memphis): 9.0
2. Jimmy Lake (Washington): 8.5
3. Dave Aranda (Baylor): 7.5
4. Mike Norvell (Florida State): 7.5
5. Nick Rolovich (Washington State): 6.5
6. Mike Leach (Mississippi State): 6.5
7. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): 6.0
8. Mel Tucker (Michigan State): 4.5
9. Greg Schiano (Rutgers): 2.0
Urban Meyer 2021 Whereabouts
1. Fox Sports Analyst: 1/1
2. USC Head Coach: 9/5
3. UCLA Head Coach: 45/1
4. University of Miami Head Coach: 50/1
5. University of Texas Head Coach: 65/1
6. NFL Head Coach: 95/1
7. College Football Head Coach at Any Other School: 12/1
Jim Harbaugh 2021 Whereabouts
1. Univ Michigan Head Coach: 1/3
2. NFL Head Coach: 6/1
3. Broadcaster: 40/1
4. Baltimore Ravens Assistant Coach/Consultant: 70/1
5. Other (out of football or broadcasting): 13/1.