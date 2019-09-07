It’s finally here. The main slate of games for Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off today and fantasy football owners everywhere will be griping non-stop about the bench players they should have started.
Personally, I’m just grateful Antonio Brown found a home. I thought I completely wasted picking him up in my draft because of the drama he had with Oakland. But that’s besides the point. My advice for today? Enjoy it, don’t get too caught up in your lineup’s success or lack there of and make sure you breathe.
Fantasy football can be fun, but it starts to get to be too much when that one owner in the league comes up with excuses for just about every loss they accrue. “My entire team is injured” or “Most of my players are on bye” are not viable excuses and no one wants to hear them.
Relax and enjoy the madness that fantasy football leagues are supposed to be.
***
During Friday’s game between Yuba City and Fairfield at Honker stadium, both teams came together for a moment that a many will cherish for a long time. With the score out of reach for the Falcons, they decided to put in their secret weapon: special needs student, Antonio Quintanilla
That’s when Quintanilla darted off and evaded the Honkers defense for a 78-yard rushing touchdown. He was immediately greeted by both teams in the end zone, while both team’s fan bases cheered the loudest they had all night. Not to mention the confetti that shot up in the air as soon as Quintanilla broke the north end zone’s goal line.
After the game, a coach on Fairfield mentioned that Quintanilla is an example for the entire team, that no matter what obstacles you face anything can be achieved with relentless determination.
We need to see more of this in a world that is so often filled with hatred. The selflessness exhibited by both sidelines gives anyone hope for the future generation to come. I commend every player on the field Friday night for allowing me to be a witness to such a special moment in youth sports.
***
With Week 2 of prep football in the books, we turn the page to Week 3, where a lot of teams from the Yuba-Sutter will have some pivotal road match-ups. River Valley will make the trip north to play a rather frustrated Pleasant Valley team, while Yuba City looks to continue its success when it travels to Chico.
Both Sutter and Gridley will also take to the road as the Bulldogs play at Central Valley and the Huskies face off against Benicia. Meanwhile, Marysville will try to regroup as it has a bye this week.
As for volleyball, the Indians will hope to keep up their winning ways when they face Dixon on Monday. On Tuesday, the Huskies will host Pioneer and later in the week on Thursday, River Valley will face its cross-town rival, Yuba City.
In the national spotlight, the Antonio Brown-less Raiders will open up the season Monday night at home against the Broncos. In baseball the Oakland A’s will make a trip out to Houston to face the first place Astros and the San Francisco Giants will play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both series start on Monday.