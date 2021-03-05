UC Davis will continue its season-opening homestand against Cal Baptist with games at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
To watch the games from home visit https://bit.ly/3uXffxt. In-person attendance is not permitted per county guidelines.
After opening the season with three losses, UC Davis bounced back in impressive fashion by winning three of the following four games in a variety of ways. In its series finale versus Washington State, the Aggies’ bats caught fire as they scored 13 runs in a blowout victory against the Cougars. Two games later, it was UC Davis’ pitching staff that shined in the second game of last Sunday’s doubleheader by combining to shut out Portland in its 1-0 win. The very next day saw both units step up and shut down the Pilots to record an 8-1 result and win that series.
Freshman catcher Michael Campagna is enjoying a strong start to the season since he enters this week’s series ranked No. 1 in the Big West with his .824 slugging percentage, and No. 2 with a .679 on base percentage and .471 batting average. He is also ranked No. 1 in runners caught stealing (4), doubles (3), and hit by pitches (4), No. 2 in walks, home runs (1), No. 3 in stolen bases (2), No. 5 in runs (6), No. 6 in total bases (14) and No. 9 in hits (8).
Among all Big West pitchers who threw a minimum of 10 innings, sophomore Nolan Meredith is one of two individuals who allowed a league-low three runs. Thanks to his performance against Portland last Monday, freshman Zach Carrell’s 12 strikeouts is the fifth-highest total in the league.
Carrell is tied with teammate Meredith, who also fanned 12 batters so far this season.
After dropping the first three games of its home series vs. Saint Mary’s, CBU scored three early runs to end last weekend’s series with an 8-5 victory.
As is the case with the Aggies, the Lancers will enter this weekend’s series with a 3-4 overall record after starting their season with two wins out of three home games played against Pepperdine.
Of the 34 runs scored by California Baptist throughout its first seven games, nearly one-third (11) took place in the eighth inning alone. When combined with runs scored in the seventh and ninth innings, 20 of its 34 runs took place throughout the final third of its games.
Women’s lacrosse at USC Sunday
UC Davis women’s lacrosse looks to get back on track this weekend with a Sunday afternoon matchup at USC beginning at 3 p.m.
A video stream is TBA. For live updates visit USCTrojans.com.
Defending Pac-12 champion USC opens the week with a 1-2 overall record after a win over San Diego State and a pair of matches at Stony Brook and Boston College during an East Coast trip last week.
Sunday will be the home opener for the Trojans, posting a 47-11 all-time record at McAlister Field and winning their last seven at home. Senior attack Sophia Donovan leads the team with six goals, three assists, and nine points overall, on 11 shots thus far this year. Sophomore attack Ella Heaney has also scored six times on 10 shots this season.
USC is 5-0 against UC Davis in the history of the series dating back to 2013 when both were a member of the MPSF until 2017. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since an 18-9 USC victory in Davis back on April 23, 2017. The Women of Troy have won all three meetings in Los Angeles, the last coming in a 14-4 decision on April 24, 2016.
Davis beach volleyball at Stanford
A season-opening run of three-straight duals on the road comes to a close this weekend as the UC Davis beach volleyball team makes a return trip to the Bay Area for a pair at the Stanford Beach Volleyball Stadium.
The Aggies open the day against the host Cardinal at noon on Saturday (March 6), before taking on Saint Mary’s later in the afternoon at 2 p.m. It’s a slight change of schedule for UC Davis, which was originally slated to take on the Gaels first before battling with Stanford.
To watch go to https://bit.ly/3rlN21d.