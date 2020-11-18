Wyatt Biehle began lifting to simply perform better on the baseball field.
It turns out Biehle really liked the process of weight lifting and took it on full-time.
“It started through baseball,” Biehle said.
Biehle, a senior at River Valley High School in Yuba City, is now a champion in the sport of powerlifting after he broke four national records at the Legion Sports Fest in Reno back in October. He won the squat competition (468.6 pounds), bench press (292.2), deadlift (512.7) and the total weight race in the 160 pound division. Up next for Biehle is nationals in June in Idaho pending a last-minute change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am planning to go unless it’s canceled,” Biehle said.
Biehle said outside of gyms closing down, including his hometown one in Yuba City, the COVID pandemic hasn’t affected him much.
When the pandemic struck last March, Biehle developed a home regimen at his father’s house to workout three days a week. Preparing for a competition takes anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks, Biehle said, in what he calls peaking one’s body.
“With powerlifting you’re pushing your body to the limits all the time, so you’re fatigued,” Biehle, 17, said. “After the competition you take a week off completely to let your body heal.”
In the offseason, Behle said it’s about volume and focusing on lighter weight and more repetitions.
He has found during the past six months that one of the best ways to stay healthy is by remaining active.
“You’re keeping your body healthy by moving around,” he said.
Powerlifting COVID-19 safety protocols
– Each competitor is allowed only one masked coach and is screened daily prior to competing.
– There is a limited audience during all competitions.
– Athletes are checked daily for temperature and all COVID related symptoms.