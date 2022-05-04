Sac-Joaquin Section prep baseball brackets will be finalized for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, giving 87 teams in Divisions I-VII an opportunity to play for a section title for the first time in three years.
Leading up to the unveiling of the brackets, Sacramento MaxPreps revealed projections for all seven divisions. In D-IV, Marysville is projected to be a No. 1 seed and receive a first-round bye in the postseason. The Indians (23-4) will wrap up an outright Pioneer Valley League with a win at Colfax in a game played late Wednesday that was not available by the publication of the Appeal.
In the SJS rankings, Marysville fell two spots to No. 25 following its extra-inning loss at home to Colfax Monday. Sac-Joaquin Section MaxPreps’ computer rankings are updated each Tuesday through the season.
The poll uses games stored on the database to generate a complete ranking for each section and state.
However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking, MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.
Marysville head coach Bill Rollins’ team is the highest ranking team in the mid-valley, four spots ahead of Yuba City at No. 29. However, the Honkers’ playoff bid may have taken a hit Tuesday with a 4-2 loss to River Valley. To date, Sacramento MaxPreps has YC (14-12) on the bubble for earning an at-large SJS bid on Saturday.
The Capital Valley Conference’s three automatic bids entering the last week of the regular season are Woodcreek, Roseville and Inderkum – teams spread out among the top three divisions. YC may need to make up some ground when it finishes its regular season slate at River Valley at 4 p.m. today (Thursday) and back home against the Falcons at 6 p.m. Friday at Winship Field.
RV, out of the playoffs with a 5-15 record, struck first in the YC series with a solid outing on the mound from starter Brady Chipchase.
Chipcase allowed two earned runs over five hits while striking out eight in 6-2/3 innings. At the plate, two of RV’s hottest hitters, Evan Hilleary and Ryan Bradford, continued their torrid pace hitting .500 over the last four games.
Hilleary was 1-for-3 with a run, while Bradford was 1-for-2 with a run and RBI against YC Tuesday.
NSCIF baseball poll
Colusa (26-0) continues to trail only Pleasant Valley out of Chico in this week’s MaxPreps Northern Section computer-generated poll. The RedHawks currently sit as the No. 1 seed in the NSCIF playoffs, which begin May 10. Pierce is slated in the five spot right now in D-IV.
In D-III, Sutter is the top seed, followed by Wheatland at No. 3 and Gridley at No. 5.
Sutter (21-5-1) stayed at No. 5 in the poll, while Wheatland (13-11-1) moved up to No. 9 this week.
The Huskies could clinch their last Butte View League title with a win at home over Corning today and a Las Plumas loss at home against Wheatland.
Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m.
NSCIF softball poll
Sutter remained No. 1 in the NSCIF poll on Tuesday, but Wheatland (24-1) is close behind in the three spot.
The schools are deadlocked at 9-0 in the BVL and open up a two-game series May 10 in Sutter.
On May 12 the teams play in Wheatland to close out the regular season. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
East Nicolaus sits at No. 2 in the poll this week.
Softball playoffs are scheduled to begin May 17.