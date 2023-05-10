Baseball playoffs kicked off in the mid-valley with a pair of losses as both the Marysville and Yuba City High baseball teams were beaten in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Yuba City, seeded 10th, fell to No. 7 Granite Bay, 8-1 in the SJS D-II playoffs Tuesday in Granite Bay.
The Honkers (17-11) got behind 5-1 through three innings and never recovered. Brent Gallegos, who is bound for Sacramento State in the fall, led Yuba City with three hits and scored the team’s lone run in defeat.
Granite Bay advances to take on No. 2 El Capitan today.
The seventh-seeded Indians were stymied 1-0 Tuesday by the 10th-seeded Warriors in the D-IV playoffs, falling at home Tuesday.
Galt (11-9) scored the game’s only run in the sixth to take down the reigning D-IV runner-up. Marysville finished 15-11 on the season.
Galt heads to Roseville to tackle the section’s 26th-ranked and second-seeded Oakmont (15-13) today.
In the Northern Section, Colusa (23-3-1) finished an area-best No. 3 in the MaxPreps rankings Monday. The RedHawks garnered the top seed in the NSCIF D-IV playoffs and will open up against No. 8 Willows (8-17) in the quarterfinals Friday at 4 p.m.
The winner meets either No. 4 Winters or No. 5 Trinity in the single-elimination semifinals Tuesday at 4 p.m.
East Nicolaus (14-6), second place behind Colusa in the Sac Valley League standings, earned the No. 3 seed to begin its playoff push against No. 6 Central Valley Friday at 4 p.m.