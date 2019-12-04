For the second time in just over a month, the Yuba College men’s basketball team took on the top team in the state at home Wednesday night in a nonconference battle with City College of San Francisco.
The 49ers were within a point at 16-15 with about 10 minutes left in the opening half before the undefeated Rams locked in and unleashed its athletic group of top-notch talent to blow it open by double-digits at the break, en route to a 94-69 win over Yuba College in Linda.
“We played a lot harder today, kids battled,” Yuba coach Doug Cornelius said. “But we still had that five- to six-minute stretch where they pulled away.”
The 49ers fall to 7-3 overall with another home game set for 6 p.m. Friday against De Anza College. Overall, Cornelius likes his position early on given the nature of his nonconference schedule.
“Our schedule has been brutal,” he said. “We’re 7-3 with two losses to No. 1 and one loss to No. 10. We beat No. 2, No. 6 and No. 11 (in the state).”
Freshman Jacob Henry led Yuba with 20 points, including 13 in the first half when Yuba was battling CCSF step-for-step for about the first quarter of the ballgame. Henry dropped in a quick four points, the second field goal in transition, to give the 49ers the 15-14 lead. CCSF quickly answered then never trailed again. The Rams jumped it to double-digits at 37-27 with four minutes left, followed by a crucial 10-4 run to close the half and extend the advantage to 47-31.
Miles Norris swished a 3-pointer seconds before the buzzer for this 10th point to give CCSF the commanding first-half lead. Norris finished with 18 points in the win.
CCSF opened the second with a couple buckets to push it over 20 points. Before long, California’s No. 1 team had all but silenced the home crowd with a 3 in transition from Darrion Trammell and a pick-and-roll score by Seyi Reiley, jumping the lead to 66-45 with 12:11 to go. Trammell added 20, while Quincy Urbina was the No. 3 scorer on the night with 13 points.
“I don’t say it a lot but I will be really shocked if that team loses a game all year,” Cornelius said. “Thirty years around JC and I don’t know if I have seen a more complete team. They’re the real deal. For them to come to our home court where we have won 90 to 95 percent of our games since I’ve been here is pretty impressive.”
Yuba countered with strong guard play, led by 11 points from Marysville native Cornell Greenwood, while 6-foot-8 forward Joesph De’la Cerda dropped home 16 points playing against 6-10 Norris most of the night.
For Greenwood, playing against the CCSF size advantage was simple.
“You just try to attack them and try to get them in foul trouble,” Greenwood said. “We hung with them, played a lot more defense and weren’t intimidated.”
Yuba College women
Yuba College dispatched of Cosumnes River 82-61 Tuesday, improving to 6-4 on the year.
Nia Williams led all scorers with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Janae Blue Horse added 15 points, while Raenette McCrae provided another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The 49ers host Butte College next week on Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. in Linda.