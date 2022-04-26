Suttersoftball.jpg

Sutter Union sophomore Olivia Bauer celebrates last week as the Huskies took down East Nicolaus, 1-0. Bauer was named Appeal-Democrat Female Athlete of the Week for her effort. 

 Courtesy of Christopher Pedigo

The featured Athletes of the Week for April 18-23 are Olivia Bauer of the Sutter Union High softball team and Matt Hernandez of the Yuba City High baseball team.

Bauer: The sophomore from Sutter drove in the game’s lone run as a part of her three at-bats to lead the Huskies over East Nicolaus, 1-0 on April 21. 

It was Bauer’s ninth run batted in of the season as Sutter went to 20-1 on the year. 

Bauer and Suter are at Las Plums today (Wednesday) beginning at 4 p.m.

Hernandez: The senior from Yuba City had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run to help the Honkers rout Reed (Nevada), 13-4 on April 22. 

The win moved YC to 12-10 on the season. 

Hernandez and YC continue their series with Roseville Thursday at 6 p.m. at Winship Field in Yuba City. 

Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel. 

 If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. 

