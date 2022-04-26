The featured Athletes of the Week for April 18-23 are Olivia Bauer of the Sutter Union High softball team and Matt Hernandez of the Yuba City High baseball team.
Bauer: The sophomore from Sutter drove in the game’s lone run as a part of her three at-bats to lead the Huskies over East Nicolaus, 1-0 on April 21.
It was Bauer’s ninth run batted in of the season as Sutter went to 20-1 on the year.
Bauer and Suter are at Las Plums today (Wednesday) beginning at 4 p.m.
Hernandez: The senior from Yuba City had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run to help the Honkers rout Reed (Nevada), 13-4 on April 22.
The win moved YC to 12-10 on the season.
Hernandez and YC continue their series with Roseville Thursday at 6 p.m. at Winship Field in Yuba City.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.