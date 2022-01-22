Prep girls basketball
Colusa 51, East Nicolaus 38
Guided by an 18-point third and fourth quarter, the Colusa High girls basketball team stayed perfect in Sacramento Valley League action with a 51-38 win at home over East Nicolaus Friday night.
The win moved Colusa to 4-0 in league and 12-6 overall heading into a Monday showdown at Durham (13-6, 5-0) in an SVL contest.
Colusa is one of three unbeaten teams in the SVL, alongside 2-0 Pierce and 5-0 Durham.
East Nicolaus fell to 10-5 and 3-2 in league.
Marysville 51, Center 39
Karisma Briggs recorded 19 points and eight rebounds as Marysville equaled its Pioneer Valley League mark to 1-1 with a home win over Center Friday.
Briggs was helped by Danae Keeney’s 12 points and eight by Krystal Briggs.
Marysville improved to 14-3 overall and 1-1 in league.
Up next for the Indians is Golden Sierra Monday at home beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Willows 47, Live Oak 29
Live Oak’s Elizabeth Eller led the Lions with 10 points in a loss Friday at home.
Live Oak (4-7, 0-4 SVL) hosts Pierce Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 64, Center 62
Marysville rallied to overcome an early 10-point opening-quarter deficit to take down Center of Antelope, 64-62 in a battle for first in the Pioneer Valley League.
Marysville coach Stan Easter credited Joshua Brown for leading the team back from the early hole. Brown connected with deep 3-pointers, floaters, lay-ups and a 3-point buzzer beater to give Marysville a 44-37 lead at halftime, Easter said.
Center (11-6, 2-1 PVL) battled back, eventually cutting it to one at 63-62 in the game’s final minute.
Easter said Kayden Ellyson forced a turnover in the last 50 seconds and Brown converted 1-for-2 free throws to get Marysville the win.
Brown finished with 26 points, while Landin Parks added 15. Ambelique Clark chipped in eight.
Marysville (15-3, 2-0) opens the week at home against Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (Nevada City) Monday at 7 p.m.
College basketball
Yuba College 86, Alameda 49
The 49ers temporarily leapfrogged Contra Costa into first place in the Bay Valley League with a double-digit win Friday night.
Yuba moves to 4-0 in league and 10-6 overall. Up next is College of Marin Monday at 6 p.m.
Jordan Bryant netted 16 points for Yuba College, while Darrius Kendall added 14 in the win over Alameda (2-14, 1-4 BVL).
Contra Costa, also unbeaten in league at 3-0, had its game Friday postponed.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.