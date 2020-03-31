The Wheatland High girls basketball team maintained its ascent atop the Butte View League and Northern Section Division IV perennial powers this past season.
The Pirates finished 17-10 overall, 6-4 in league and knocked off top-seeded Willows, 55-52 in the quarterfinals back on Feb. 20. It was a magical season for Wheatland and head coach Carlethe Embry.
Wheatland’s top two scorers, juniors Logan Garza and Alexis Durham were named to the all-BVL team for their accomplishments. The duo joins local selections Kennedy Tull (MVP), Ally Mardesich, Sierra Spears, Gridley; and Reagan Ford, Macie Purbaugh, Sutter.
In the Sacramento Valley League, Jaycee Brackett and Annie Lay represented the D-V semifinalist Colusa (18-14). Brianna Gomez of Live Oak, was the other area selection.
East Nicolaus finished third in the Mid Valley and reached the D-V quarters eventually falling to Colusa. The Spartans’ two postseason honors went to Hannah O’Connor and Remmington Hewitt. Also in the MVL, Biggs had three selections: Nikeisha Gilcrease, Megan Shelton and Baylee Bowles each helped guide the Wolverines to a 15-15 finish and quarterfinal appearance in the D-V playoffs.
The local boys basketball selections will be featured on Thursday.