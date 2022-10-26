HarterSutter.jpg

Sutter Union High’s Torrence Harter with a swing Tuesday against Foothill in the SJS playoffs.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Elizabeth Bhatti captured her first postseason win Tuesday when the No. 3 seeded Sutter Union High girls volleyball team swept No. 14 Foothill of Sacramento at home in straight sets (25-4, 25-4, 25-17) in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. 

“I was happy with our ability to keep focused, set our tempo, and play at a consistent level throughout the match,” said Bhatti, who is in her third season as head coach at Sutter.

Tags

Recommended for you