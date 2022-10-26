Elizabeth Bhatti captured her first postseason win Tuesday when the No. 3 seeded Sutter Union High girls volleyball team swept No. 14 Foothill of Sacramento at home in straight sets (25-4, 25-4, 25-17) in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
“I was happy with our ability to keep focused, set our tempo, and play at a consistent level throughout the match,” said Bhatti, who is in her third season as head coach at Sutter.
Sutter’s go-to weapon Tuesday was sophomore Torrence Harter, who collected a team-high 12 kills on 19 swings for an attack percentage of .526.
Senior middle Gracie Langsdorf added five kills on 11 attempts – a .455 conversion rate. Sutter (27-4-1) will host the SJS D-IV quarterfinals today against No. 11 Colfax (16-8) – an upset winner over West Campus in five sets on Tuesday.
Sutter needs two wins to reach the SJS final.
Bhatti feels confident against any opponent that Sutter meets up against this year.
“We have a great group of girls who play well together, have strong on-court chemistry, and who support each other,” Bhatti said. “We are looking forward to our Thursday match, which will be at home against Colfax.”
Sutter swept Colfax twice in league this season.
First serve has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. at Sutter Union High School.
Chris Pedigo contributed to this report.