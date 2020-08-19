Petitions by parents and a player movement spearheaded by Ohio State star Justin Fields won’t push the Big Ten to reverse its decision to postpone the football season indefinitely.
In a letter published on the conference’s website Wednesday, league commissioner Kevin Warren said the focus is now on finding a safe and effective manner to hold fall sports at some point in the winter or spring.
Coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel will be among the members of a task force assembled to plan a return to competition.
Within the Big Ten community, there is a push to have the season start as early as possible – perhaps as soon as January, according to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Big Ten postponed fall sports on Aug. 11, six days after releasing a revised football schedule.
The move, which was immediately followed by the Pac-12’s decision to initiate a similar shutdown, was faced with immediate backlash. Parent groups at Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and Ohio State formed to express grievances and Fields started an online petition to reinstate the 2020 season.
“It’s really frustrating,” Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks said Wednesday on a Zoom call.
From all corners of the internet, there was a demand for answers and a call for transparency.
The outcry stemmed from the ambiguity surrounding a vote among the presidents and chancellors at the league’s member schools and how the conference arrived at its decision.
But the Big Ten remained silent for a week before Warren’s letter was published at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday.
“While several factors contributed to the decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season, at the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes,” Warren wrote.
Warren noted that the vote among the leaders of the Big Ten institutions was “overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports.”
He added that the decision will not be “revisited.”