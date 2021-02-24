Big West Conference officials announced on Monday that the 2021 Air Force Reserve Big West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be held without spectators, including family or guests of team personnel.
Prior to the start of basketball competition, the Big West Board of Directors made the decision to start the season without fans and revisit this issue as the season progressed. Keeping the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront of this policy, the difficult but necessary decision was made to forego fan attendance at this year’s event in Las Vegas.
“When we began the season, the Big West Board of Directors were united in the view that mitigating risk and protecting the welfare of our student-athletes and coaches were paramount,” said Chair of the Big West Board of Directors and UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman in a news release. “In an environment with 19 teams in action, where one positive test can potentially eliminate several teams and end their dream of competing for a championship, the reluctant decision to play without fans was necessary to maintain the focus on health and safety.”
The Big West tournament will be held March 9-13 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Fifteen games will be streamed on ESPN3 with men’s semifinals and championship games aired on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively.
ESPN3 is accessible on computers, smart phones, tablets and streaming devices through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. ESPN3 is currently available nationwide at no additional cost to those who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an authenticated TV provider.
Women’s lacrosse headed to Bay Area
Fresh off back-to-back 20-goal outbursts to open the season, the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team continues its run of Pacific-12 Conference opponents this weekend, heading to the Bay Area to take on California and No. 22 Stanford in its first road matches of the year. The Aggies and Golden Bears square off at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley on Friday (Feb. 26), before heading to Maloney Field at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium to meet the Cardinal on Sunday (Feb. 28) at 1 p.m.
Games will be streamed at Pac-12 Network (http://pac-12.com/live/stanford-university-2)
IN THE RANKINGS…
Neither UC Davis, nor California, are ranked nationally according to the recent IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll… Stanford is No. 22 according to the first coaches poll of the season released on Feb. 22.
AGGIE STORYLINES…
• Thanks to wins over Fresno State and Oregon, UC Davis is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2014 campaign when the Aggies opened with five consecutive victories.
• UC Davis ranks among the top 10 in the NCAA in nine different categories entering the week: 10th in assists per game (8.50), ninth in clear percentage (.939), sixth in free position percentage (.684), seventh in points per game (28.50), ninth in scoring margin (+9.50), third in scoring offense (20.00), sixth in shot percentage (.563), ninth in shots per game (35.50), and sixth in shots on goal per game (29.00).
• Senior Sorana Larson was named the MPSF Offensive Player of the Week following her performance against Oregon — the second straight week that an Aggie has been honored for her offensive display.
• Sunday’s win over the Ducks was the third straight in the series for UC Davis and the program’s largest margin of victory over Oregon in the history of the series.
• The 20 goals against the Bulldogs and Ducks mark the first time that the Aggies have scored at least that many goals in back-to-back games since 2011 in wins at Long Island (W, 22-11) and Saint Mary’s (21-12).
• Larson’s six goals against Oregon were a career high and the most by an Aggie since Maddie Myers finished with six scores in a 9-6 win over California last season.
• Larson also finished with eight shot attempts — the most since senior Maddie Myers finished with the same number in a win over Georgetown last season.
• Sophomore Alex Agnew finished with a career-high six points against the Ducks, netting a hat trick (scoring on all three of her shot attempts) and a career-high three assists.
• Senior Maddie Myers’ nine draw controls against Oregon were the most by a UC Davis player since Mar Alvear had nine in the 2020 season opener against Arizona State on Feb. 8 and tied for the fifth most by an Aggie since 2015.