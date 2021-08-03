Dylan Bloomfield led all 25 laps to earn his first career main event victory at Marysville Raceway during the annual kid’s bike night.
Bloomfield dominated the race, driving the famous Dave Johnson No. 33. Brain McGahan Jr. drove a solid race to finish second. Billy Wallace continued his consistent season and finished third. Fast time qualifier Brent Bjork moved up a few spots to finish in fourth. Kevin Lovell, of Yuba City, rounded out the top five. Pat Harvey finished 10th and earned an extra $100 from Paul Olmsted Plumbing.
For the second week in a row Bjork turned the quickest lap in qualifying. His lap time was 13.377 seconds and he picked up an extra $100 that he donated back to one of the winners during the kid’s bike night.
Lovell won the second eight-lap heat race. A total of 14 cars entered point show No. 13.
Hobby Stocks
Brian Cooper led all 20 laps to win the Hobby Stock feature. The race went nonstop and only took a little more than six minutes to complete. Cooper picked up an extra $100 from Paul Olmsted Plastering for the win. Jerry Bartlett ran second for the first nine laps. On the 10th circuit, Kyle Cheney passed Bartlett. Point leader Jacob Johnson started seventh and moved into the fourth spot. At the line it was Cooper, Cheney, Bartlett, Johnson and Toby Merrifield. Bartlett won the first heat. Cooper picked up the win in heat two.
Anthony Slaney dominated the Limited Late Model night. He easily won the six-lap heat race. From there he started on the front row of the feature event and led all 20 laps to get the win. On lap 11, a yellow slowed the race when Richard Shafer spun. Under the yellow, second place driver Dan Brown Jr. exited the track and did not return. This moved Ray Trimble to second. On lap 16, Eddie Gardner spun. This set up the final dash to the finish. On lap 17, Norton passed Trimble for second. Eight cars started the race and five finished. Slaney led the final four laps to get the win. Norton finished second and Trimble finished third.
Sport Mods
What a show Phillip Shelby put on in the IMCA Sport Mods. With just three laps remaining, Shelby passed Buddy Olschowka for the lead. Shelby held the top spot and won his third feature of the season. Olschowka led from the green flag. On lap six, Olschowka almost parked it in turn one. This allowed Damian Merritt to close in.
Debris fell on the track on lap 10. On the restart, Merritt passed Olschowka for the lead. The next lap was heartbreaking for Merritt as he got sideways in turn three and spun to a stop. This moved Olschowka back to the top spot. Shelby moved into the second spot on lap 13. Shelby passed Olschowka for the lead, but Scott Savell brought out the yellow to put Olschowka back up front.
Jimmy Ford never gives up. He maneuvered his way into a solid third place finish. Cooper rebounded to finish fourth. Mike Merritt rounded out the top five. Olschowka won the first heat.
Marysville Raceway returns to action Saturday.