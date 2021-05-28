Powered by Justin Bour’s two-home run game, the Sacramento River Cats won 7-2 on Friday vs the Las Vegas Aviators (9-11).
Bour finished the day 2-4 with three runs batted in. His two-homer day was the River Cats’ first by an individual since Chris Shaw hit three against Reno on Aug. 29, 2019.
Sacramento (9-11) got the scoring going in the second inning with three unearned runs off Las Vegas starter Brian Howard (0-2).
Right fielder Joe McCarthy led the inning off by reaching first on an error by second baseman Pete Kozma. He scored three batters later on left fielder Drew Robinson’s RBI double. After catcher Fabian Peña lined out, center fielder Bryce Johnson came through with a two-out, two-run single to score Robinson and Mitchell Tolman.
McCarthy kicked off the River Cats’ second three-run inning in the fifth with a two-out solo home run. Two batters later, Bour left the yard again, plating Tolman.
Lefty Anthony Banda got his second win with Sacramento, striking out four while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in a season-high 5.2 innings.
Sacramento left-hander Sam Long will make his Triple-A debut on the mound, taking on Oakland’s No. 4 prospect on MLB Pipeline, right-hander Daulton Jefferies. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Watch the game on CW31 or listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, and on the MiLB First Pitch app.