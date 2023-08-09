Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Today’s schools are Sutter and Wheatland Union High.
Sutter
Sutter

The cream of the crop in the area as evidenced by its run in the Northern Section with a NSCIF-best 14 championships, not to mention an 11-1 finish and trip to the semifinals last year in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Sutter
The cream of the crop in the area as evidenced by its run in the Northern Section with a NSCIF-best 14 championships, not to mention an 11-1 finish and trip to the semifinals last year in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Sutter reloads seemingly every year, and this year will ignite its 2023 unit in its home opener Saturday, Aug. 19 against Carson (Nevada). It’s one of five home games for the Huskies, listed as one of five teams “on the bubble” in the MaxPreps SJS Preseason top-25 poll.
Sutter returns to Wayne Gadberry field in September to take on small school power and reigning D-VI semifinalist Bradshaw Christian out of Sacramento. The Pride eliminated Marysville last year in the SJS playoffs, 21-7.
Sutter and Bradshaw Christian lock helmets on Sept. 8 in Sutter in the Huskies’ final nonleague battle before the start of Pioneer Valley League. The defending champs open PVL action at Marysville on Sept. 15, followed by back-to-back home bouts with Colfax and Bear River the next two weeks.
Ryan Reynolds’ team kicks off October with a trip to Antelope to take on Center, a team that nearly thwarted Sutter in 2022, 23-20 in overtime.
Six days later, Sutter and Twelve Bridges (Lincoln) battle it out on Thursday Night Football from SUHS in the second to last game of the regular season.
The Huskies end the 10-game season at Wheatland on Oct. 27.
All games are set for 7 p.m. or 7:15 p.m.
Wheatland
After an 0-10 season in the first year for Whatland head coach and former Sutter assistant, Andy Fatten, Wheatland Union High is excitedly approaching 2023 with wins on its mind.
The Pirates kickoff the season a week from Friday for a road tilt at South Tahoe on Aug. 18. It’s the first of a three-game road or neutral site trip before Argonaut of Jackson comes to Wheatland on Sept. 8.
PVL action begins the next week as Wheatland heads to Twelve Bridges, last year’s third-place finisher in league at (7-5, 3-3).
Wheatland’s first home league game is against Center Sept. 22 in the opener of a two-game PVL homestand before a trip to Marysville looms on Oct. 13.
Wheatland rounds out the regular season at Bear River (Oct. 20) and home against Sutter (Oct. 27).
All games begin at 7 p.m. except for Nevada Union (Aug. 25) and Gridley (Sept. 1), which commence at 7:30 p.m.
