Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Today we put Yuba City and River Valley under the microscope.
Yuba City
The Honkers will open 2023 on the road Friday with a trip down to Natomas in the first of three trips in the season’s first four weeks.
Yuba City travels to both Pleasant Valley (Sept. 1) and Chico (Sept. 8) to begin September. In between its road warrior state, YC welcomes Galena, of Nevada, on Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. scheduled bout at Honker Stadium.
Capital Valley Conference action begins Sept. 16 when Yuba City hosts Inderkum of Sacramento for a 7:15 p.m. scheduled contest. YC will be looking to get off to a strong start in CVC action following a 5-7, 3-3 finish in 2022.
Yuba City hits the road next week to take on Roseville before coming home to battle defending champion Antelope on Sept. 29.
Willie Burns’ team kicks off October with another trip to Roseville to take on Woodcreek before coming home for a two-game stint that includes Bella Vista (Oct. 13) and River Valley (Oct. 27) in the annual Mayor’s Cup.
River Valley
The Falcons look to turn their program around following a challenging year in 2022 that saw RV forfeit its varsity season six games in due to the surfacing of a slave auction video put together by members of the team.
The team was 0-6 at the time the season was canceled by the Yuba City Unified School District.
This year is a fresh start and the Falcons will be led by Alex Gomes-Coelho beginning Friday when RV heads to Woodland to take on Pioneer in a nonleague battle beginning at 7:30 p.m. It’s a two-game road trip before RV comes home to host Chico Sept. 1. The next week, Nevada Union of Grass Valley heads down to take on River Valley on Sept. 8.
Conference play begins the following week and RV will be in Fair Oaks to tackle Bella Vista in the opener of CVC action. Woodcreek comes to town on Sept. 29 before the gauntlet of Inderkum (Oct. 6), Roseville (Oct. 13), Antelope (Oct. 20) and Yuba City (Oct. 27) all get their claws on the Falcons.
