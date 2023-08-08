Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Beginning today (Wednesday) we are breaking two schools a day through the next two weeks.
First up: Colusa and East Nicolaus.
Colusa won its first Northern Section championship a year ago in 32 years under head coach Mikey Badaluco.
The RedHawks’ title defense season in Division IV begins Aug. 25 at home against nonleague foe Anderson. All home games are set for 7:30 p.m. except Sept. 8 at home against Willows. Colusa hits the road for the first time on Sept. 1 when it travels to Yreka. Colusa will have the first of its two county rivalries Sept. 15 at Williams beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Sacramento Valley League, which East Nicolaus won last year, opens up Oct. 6 when Colusa travels to Pierce for its second rivalry beginning at 7 p.m.
The SVL for Colusa is a five-week gauntlet that features Durham and Winters at home and trips to Live Oak (Oct. 20) and East Nicolaus (Nov. 3).
East Nicolaus Spartans bring in new head coach
East Nicolaus introduces a new head coach into the mix with Josh Appelt taking over the South Sutter County program.
Appelt and the Spartans open 2023 at Truckee in a matinee beginning at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26. East Nic’s first home game is Sept. 1 against Marysville in one of five home contests in the regular season.
The Spartans also welcome in El Dorado of Placerville (Sept. 8), Winters (Oct. 13), Pierce (Oct. 20) and Colusa (Nov. 3) to conclude the regular season.
Playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 10, with section championship week set for the usual time of Thanksgiving week.
