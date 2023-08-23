Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Today’s schools are Yuba College and Gridley.
For Yuba College football, it opens a new era on Sept. 2 at home against Monterey Peninsula College with the introduction of head coach Mike Pomfret to the sidelines helping to try and turnaround a program that has lost 19 straight dating back to November 2019.
The 49ers’ last win came back on Nov. 9, 2019.
First up for Pomfret and Yuba College is Monterey Peninsula in a nonconference matchup beginning at 1 p.m. in Linda. It’s one of three out of conference games before Yuba College opens American Pac 7 play in Weed at Siskiyous College Sept. 23. Two weeks later, Yuba College heads south to the Bay Area to tackle San Jose City College for a 6 p.m. scheduled nonconference showdown. Conference resumes the rest of the way starting Oct. 14 at home against De Anza at 1 p.m., Oct. 21 at College of the Redwoods starting at 3 p.m., Siskiyous College at home Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., at Foothill at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 and back home Nov. 18 against Los Medanos at 6 p.m.
Gridley brings in new coach
It’s the Mike Meyer era beginning Sept. 1 when the Bulldogs take on Wheatland at Yuba City High’s Honker Stadium. Gridley is back home to the Boneyard Sept. 8 to take on Marysville. The next week is the annual Harvest Bowl where Gridley welcomes in its five-mile neighbors Live Oak for the yearly tradition on Sept. 15. Butte View League action begins Oct. 6 at home against Corning in one of three home league contests in 2023. Gridley was 2-3 in BVL action last year for a fourth place finish.
Two weeks later, Gridley hosts Paradise on Oct. 20, while reigning 5A state champion Orland makes the final regular season trip to the Boneyard on Nov. 3.
All varsity games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
