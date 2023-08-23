BULLDOGS TEAM (1).jpg

Gridley opens 2023 Sept. 1 against Wheatland in Yuba City.

Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Today’s schools are Yuba College and Gridley. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you