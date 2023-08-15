Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Today we take a look at Marysville and Lindhurst.
Marysville
Will Claggett will return to the sidelines for his second season coaching his alma mater following last season’s 7-4 mark and trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Claggett’s 2023 team gets underway Friday at home against Woodland, a team that Marysville has split with in two games since 2021.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Marysville.
Friday is the first of five home games for Marysville, with Natomas coming to town Aug. 24. After that, Marysville hits the road for a two-week stint where it travels to South Sutter County to take on small school power East Nicolaus (Sept. 1) and Gridley (Sept. 8).
Marysville opens up Pioneer Valley League action at home against league champion Sutter on Sept. 15. Two weeks later, Marysville heads to Placer County to take on Colfax in the opener of a two-week trip that ends in Grass Valley against Bear River on Oct. 6.
The battle for Yuba County supremacy is set for Oct. 13 when Marysville hosts Wheatland in a PVL matchup.
Marysville ends the regular season at home against Center (Oct. 20), followed by a showdown in Lincoln against Twelve Bridges on Oct. 27.
Lindhurst
The Blazers open 2023 at home Friday at 7 p.m. against Florin of Sacramento. It’s the first of three home games in four weeks with Western Sierra Collegiate Academy (Rocklin) and Live Oak coming to Olivehurst on Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, respectively. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
Lindhurst hosts Golden Sierra and Mesa Verde, back-to-back, beginning Sept 15, followed by a home bout against East Nicolaus on Sept. 29.
Troy Spangler’s team opens the month of October with the first of a home-and-home against Riverbank on Oct. 6 (Blazers are at Riverbank Oct. 13) and a road tilt at Mira Loma on Oct. 20 to round out the regular season.
On Thursday, we break down Yuba City and River Valley’s 2023 schedule.
