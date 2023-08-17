Editor’s Note: With high school football beginning to take shape around the state this month, we take a look at the mid-valley’s 2023 varsity football schedules. Today we look into Pierce and Live Oak.
Pierce
The reigning Northern Section Division IV runner-up gets underway in 2023 on Aug. 25 when it welcomes to Arbuckle Piedmont for a nonleague battle in Colusa County.
Two weeks later, the Bears play host to Williams in a county rivalry and the annual Rice Bowl scheduled for Sept. 8.
Sacramento Valley League action commences on Oct. 6 when Pierce hosts defending NSCIF Division IV champion Colusa RedHawks in the first of five SVL games. Live Oak comes to town the following week for an Oct. 13 battle against Pierce.
The stretch run in the regular season begins Oct. 20 with a road battle at East Nicolaus in South Sutter County, followed by a home contest versus Durham (Oct. 27) and a trip to Winters (Nov. 3).
The Bears are coached by Anthony Tapia.
Live Oak
The Lions have a later start to 2023, opening up Sept. 1 in Oroville to take on the Tigers at Harrison Stadium. It’s the first of a three-game opening road trip before Hamilton City makes its way to Live Oak Sept. 22. SVL play begins Oct. 6 when Live Oak welcomes in Winters in a first of a five-game schedule – three of which are at Jim Arostegui Stadium in Live Oak.
Live Oak does battle with the Colusa schools the following two weeks in Pierce (Oct. 13) and Colusa (Oct. 20) before East Nicolaus readies itself for a battle at Live Oak on Oct. 27.
Head coach Robert Tilton and the Lions end the regular season at Durham on Nov. 3.
