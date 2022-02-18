The Marysville High boys basketball team proved on Friday night that it has an extremely deep team.
Khris Bridgers, a senior playing his first playoff basketball game, came out of essentially nowhere to lead third-seeded Marysville to a 69-62 win at home over No. 14 Natomas in the Sac-Joaquin Division IV opening round in Marysville.
Bridgers came in as the sixth-leading scorer for Marysville (24-4), but on Friday dominated most, if not all, 32 minutes with drives from multiple angles and solid inside work to stabilize the Indians during a night when their top scorers struggled.
“I’m excited for Khris Bridgers, Khris played so well tonight,” Marysville coach Stan Easter said. “Our leading scorer, Josh (Brown), he had seven points, he had a tough game – first playoff game – it was really tough for him.”
Bridgers picked up all the needed offensive slack to help Marysville fight back from a 21-16 first-quarter hole. Bridgers and Marysville struck first in the second quarter with a 12-2 run capped by a Bridgers’ take where he faked one direction and took a couple dribbles the other way to convert at the rim and push the lead to 28-23 early in the second quarter.
“Khris played out of his mind tonight,” Easter said. “He picked up (the team) not just scoring but defensively, getting rebounds, steals and talking at the head of our press.”
Bridgers continued to produce for Marysville because it needed offense all night. Brown struggled, while senior Jaxon Finley produced just eight points for the hosts.
Meanwhile, Natomas (15-13) was knocking on the door all first half and through the fourth, thanks to a size advantage inside and some crazy 3-pointers from a few feet behind the perimeter.
“This was all of their first playoff games and it showed early,” Easter said. “We got off to a slow start and I said when the seeds came out that Natomas was underseeded … That is not a 14 seed, so I told my guys, ‘We’re going to have to play.’
The Nighthawks cut the second-quarter deficit down to 30-28 on a Tiyere Martin 3 from the wing, and then stayed right on Marysville’s heels down 33-31 at the break.
Bridgers and Marysville didn’t flinch despite the lack of postseason experience. Bridgers made it 42-40 on an acrobatic lay-in where he hit the deck immediately upon releasing the ball for his 20th point of the night.
Martin, who finished with 11 points, came right back with a 3 to give Natomas the lead, 45-42.
Marysville saw the 3 and countered with one of its own, as Kayden Ellyson canned a perimeter jumper from the corner to tie the game at 45 heading to the fourth.
Ellyson, averaging 5.4 points per game this season, converted a pair of 3s in the third to keep Marysville eye-balling Natomas.
“We have been playing together all our high school years, so finally when we get to varsity we know each other, we have connections and we don’t worry about anything,” Bridgers said. “We trust each other.”
Marysville stayed within a point of Natomas until about the 4 minute, 30-second mark of the fourth when Bridgers converted the first of his three drives to the rim in the span of a few minutes to give the Indians a 60-50 lead going into the final 2-1/2 minutes.
Bridgers steadied every run that Natomas made with moves that he probably has made a thousand times before.
“This was just another basketball game, my sister asked me (if I was nervous) and I said, ‘Nah, it is just another game,’” Bridgers said.
Natomas played Marysville even in the final two minutes, including hitting another 3 in the last 60 seconds, but Marysville weathered the last storm in part due to converting 13-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Marysville will host No. 6 Venture Academy out of Stockton Monday at 7 p.m. in the D-IV quarterfinals.
Venture Academy (21-5) defeated No. 11 Escalon, 92-67 on Friday.