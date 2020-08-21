In the world of college basketball, being on the bubble is usually a precarious position.
In late February or early March – maybe even late January these days – most teams start wondering where they stand when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Some teams are already locks to get in the Big Dance while others never really had a shot.
For those that see their season going either way – a few more wins clinches it or a few losses leads to a disappointing postseason and trip to the NIT, or worse, no more games – life is lived on the bubble. Postseason hopes are left to the whim of a 10-person committee that puts together a 68-team field.
Well, these are hardly ordinary times. College football in a handful of conferences – the Big Ten and Pac-12 included – has been postponed in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no clear vision of what college basketball might look like.
For a season that is supposed to start in early November and span through the end of March, there’s at least some optimism. And that optimism lies with an idea gaining steam – playing in a bubble.
So, no longer is being on the bubble bad. In college hoops, at least for this season, a bubble might be the only place that can save a season.
“I think the bubble thing is possible,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told The Detroit News. “There’s a million ways we can do it.”
Simple, however, it will not be. There might not be a million ways, but Izzo is right, there are options. There are also plenty of obstacles for college student-athletes playing in that sort of environment, but getting a season in will be critical, and that means doing everything possible to make it happen.
The NCAA said this week it’s working toward making a decision about the upcoming season by the middle of September. By then, they say, they’ll know whether the season can begin, how might it look and whether there needs to be a delay.
However it looks, it likely won’t be status quo.
“We need to be creative,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “We need to put everything on the table and figure out how to make things work, if it’s at all possible. I fully support that perspective and we’re working on it. But yeah, I think that some sort of – maybe not at the level that the NBA is at – but some sort of an environment that is more bubble-like may be viable and may be more viable at a time like this than it would have been at other times when almost all of our classes were in person.”
–––
The concept has worked exceptionally for the NBA and NHL as both leagues have resumed with little to no issues regarding the pandemic, and it’s starting to look like the college basketball world is working hard to find a similar solution.
At the NCAA level, where the focus is holding championships, it’s already being discussed, and not just for basketball.
“I think it’s perfectly viable in many sports,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said late last week. “It’s harder in FCS football for example but (maybe) if you had smaller brackets. Starting with 64 teams is tough. Having 32 teams may be a manageable number, but you have to figure out those logistics. There’s doubtlessly ways to make that work.
“Joni Comstock, our senior VP for championships and Danny Gavitt, who oversees basketball, they’re working on it really, really hard right now. They’re working on it with the oversight committee and championship committees, how you can manage the economics of it. It’s obviously expensive to do that, but we’re not going to hold in a championship in a way that puts students at risk.
“If the bubble model is the only way to do it, we’ll figure that out.”
The most critical championship for the NCAA to have this season will be in men’s basketball.
The NCAA Tournament brings in more than $900 million, which makes up for the bulk of the NCAA’s yearly revenue. That much number was wiped out last season when the tournament was cancelled, and the idea of losing that revenue two straight seasons seems hard to imagine.
It’s why the work has already begun.
“Men’s and women’s basketball, we’ve got to do what we need to do to support those athletes and those timelines,” Emmert said. “We’re talking, of course, with our media partners pretty constantly now about what flexibility they would have and we would have. We’d love nothing more than to hold the current dates constant, and that may well be doable. The virus is going to be an important part of this conversation because we’ve got to do it in a safe fashion. We’re hopeful we can do that, but we are looking at alternatives. Moving backward if we needed to and where can we plug that in?”
It’s similar to Gavitt’s thinking.
“We are going to have a tournament that is going to be special,” Gavitt told ESPN. “We have our preferences about how we’d like it to be. But if we have to adjust to the virus, which we don’t control, we will adjust accordingly.”
It all has Izzo confident there will be some sort of season for college basketball.
“Schools lose money if football doesn’t play,” Izzo said. “The difference is the NCAA loses $900 million if there is no NCAA Tournament once. They’re going to do everything they can. I’m not even questioning that.”
That covers the postseason. But what about getting to that point?
How will the Big Ten handle its season? What about the ACC? What about non-conference games, not to mention the marquee early season events and tournaments?
Michigan State is scheduled to open the season Nov. 10 at the Champions Classic in Chicago against Duke while Kansas takes on Kentucky. They’re also slated to play in the Orlando Invitational over Thanksgiving, an eight-team tournament that includes the likes of Gonzaga, Auburn and Xavier.
For the preseason events, Izzo sees multiple ways to make them happen.
“I’m hoping (a change) does not have to happen, but I’m hoping that we prepare,” Izzo said. “We’ve talked about things like the Champions Classic where we go to Indy or Chicago and quarantine. Then we play all three teams, three big games done at once, those kinds of things.
“Do we find a mini tournament with Gonzaga and North Carolina and Kentucky and go play in South Dakota or Orlando? Those things are all feasible and possible.”
–––
It also helps that college basketball overlaps two semesters, creating something of a natural bubble.
At Michigan State, classes will be completed for the fall semester by Thanksgiving with the winter/spring semester resuming in early January. During that time, teams would be isolated with no other students on campus.
Izzo called it an “automatic quarantine.”
“We’re off until (Jan. 11),” Izzo said. “If you go from the middle of November to the middle of January, that’s two months. Then the beginning of January to the first week of March is two and a half months. You can play the whole Big Ten season in that time.
“There’s a million ways to do it.”
Of course, on Tuesday, things took another turn when Michigan State announced it was going to all online classes for the fall semester. A similar move has been made at North Carolina. This extends the time student-athletes would be among the very few people left on campus, limiting exposure.
Michigan State president Samuel Stanley, who made the call to shift to a virtual semester for all students, said a bubble is worth exploring.
“I don’t think it’s impossible,” Stanley said. “I think the NBA is showing that there are ways in which you can do this and do it effectively. The question is, ‘How well does it adapt to college?’ And so I think this is something we’ll be looking at. And something again, as the Big Ten looked at fall sports potentially in the springtime, we’re also taking a look – a hard look – at how one might do other sports like basketball or ice hockey or so on, and do them safely.”
There are plenty of unknowns from now until the time college basketball is scheduled to start. There’s continued work on a vaccine while testing is bound to improve.
It could all lead to playing the schedule as it’s laid out. More likely, there will have to be adjustments.