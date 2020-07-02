Since opening Clingan’s Korean Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Academy, owner and grandmaster Bill Clingan has worked with several individuals who have had autism over the last half-century.
Clingan said only a select pair have stuck around to move up the ladder to third-degree black belt and instructor status.
Cory and Zach Willert, part of triplets living in Marysville, joined Clingan’s Korean Karate Academy in 2009 as 14-year-old high school students.
Early on the pair was shy, rarely delivering consistent eye contact and lacked veritable social skills – all characteristics of the developmental disability known as Autism Spectrum Disorder.
“When they first started they didn’t have eye contact, weren’t confident,” said Clingan, who opened what he said is the oldest studio in Northern California in 1971.
Martial arts helps build confidence, discipline and respect, Clingan said, referring to the traits as the three pillars of the sport.
About a year and a half ago, Clingan noticed a change in his two promising students.
“They connected with their eyes,” said Clingan, recalling their development.
He now gives them more responsibility, including helping to serve on a three-member board in charge of testing students to reach a new belt level.
“I am fortunate to have these guys here,” Clingan said. “I am comfortable leaving the building and letting them be in charge.”
Like most businesses throughout the globe, Clingan’s academy has had to adjust to a new normal given the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus. Closed for a while, it reopened with new guidelines in place, including how to properly learn the art with a facial covering.
“We let a little air out between each punch and kick; I have to remind myself to do it,” Zach Willert said. “I feel better every time.”
Cory Willert said breath control is an important aspect of the training.
“When we start out we do deep breathing for a minute or two. Wearing masks hasn’t been that difficult because we do have good control of our breath,” Cory said. “Every single element of the body goes into the technique.”
As children, Cory and Zach signed up for martial arts as a way to help build confidence as well as physical balance.
“Therapy classes in high school brought me here to work on my balance,” Zach said. “I liked it so much we kept going for the last 10 years.”
Like most siblings, Cory joined right along with his brother.
“It has helped with my confidence and discipline that I wouldn’t have otherwise,” Cory said.
The third member of the brotherly trio, Evan Willert, is supportive from afar, Cory said, even though he doesn’t exhibit a firsthand interest in martial arts.
“He is very supportive,” Cory said.