With temperatures above 100 degrees, the heat wasn’t the only thing making things hot at Marysville Raceway Park over the weekend. There were three heated divisions on hand during point race No. 13 at MRP on Simpson Lane.
Winged 360
Chico’s Brad Bumgarner won the 25-lap winged 360 sprint car main event with a daring move on lap 13 that saw him maneuver his way through the middle of two slower cars down the front stretch. Up to that point, William Fielding had been the car to beat. Fielding was looking for his third win of the season and back-to-back wins at Marysville. Coming from the third row, Bumgarner drove a brilliant race to put himself into the position to take the lead.
As Fielding was bottled up dealing with slower traffic, Bumgarner made a split-second decision to pass all three cars – two of them lapped cars – to thrust out into the lead.
From there, he used his veteran driving skills in driving the family-owned No. 88 to power away from the rest of the field.
Fielding held on for the runner-up spot in Jim Richardson’s No. 8 car. Bobby Butler finished in the third spot. Butler will continue as the point leader heading into the next race. Nick Larsen was competitive all night and finished fourth. Billy Wallace rounded out the top five with a fifth-place finish.
It was Bumgarner’s fourth career sprint car win at Marysville but his first win since last season when he won a race at Antioch.
“I am so happy to win, but also happy for my family who put so much into keeping the Bumgarner No 88 out on the track after all these years,” said Bumgarner via a news release.
Crate Sprints
Chase Madden dominated the 20-lap nonstop Crate Sprint main event. Chasing Madden for the entirety of the race was Jeff Macedo.
Mike Ballentine was in the top three until a mechanical issue forced him to the infield around the halfway point – moving Britton Bock into the third spot where he would finish.
The Crate Sprints will return for their championship night on Aug. 27.
Hobby Stocks
Howard Law continued his winning ways capturing the 20-lap Hobby Stock main event for the fifth time this season. Law took the lead away from Paul Stevens on lap 14. Stevens proceeded to fall to fourth coming out of the last turn on the last lap. Both Kyle Cheney and Zach Lindgren passed Stevens to move into second and third at the finish line. Another driver on the move David Allen, who started 13th but moved into the fifth position by lap 17. Drivers finishing sixth through 10th included Jacob Bright, Shannon Collins, Preston Hughes, Joe Gillock, and 20th starting George Abella.
For complete results visit https://www.speedhive.com/Events/2021304.
