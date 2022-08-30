After a season-long battle, three champions were crowned Saturday night at the Marysville Raceway. Bobby Butler was crowned the king of the winged 360 sprint cars. Joining Butler at the top of the mountain was Jimmy Ford in the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Sport Mods, and Britton Bock in the Crate Winged Sprints.
Nineteen-year-old Dawson Hammes picked up his first career winged 360 feature event Saturday night by leading all 25-laps in impressive style. Hammes did a fantastic job navigating the rough surface and working his way through slower traffic.
Chasing him at the finish line was William Fielding. On the last lap, Fielding passed Seth Standley for the spot. Standley enjoyed a career-best finish at MRP. For most of the race, he ran in the second spot trying to keep pace with Hammes. Brad Bumgarner finished fourth.
With his strong run the entire night, Bumgarner moved up three sports in the points to finish fifth.
Josh Wiesz passed Carson Hall with three to go and earned a fifth-place finish. Butler was running in the top five until late in the race when he was involved with a spin that sent him to the back. At that point, his finishing position didn’t matter because he has already locked up the championship. After the checkered flag he parked the No. 57b on the front stretch and was surrounded by over 50 friends and family members. Carson Hall finished the race in sixth and earned the rookie of the year honors for the division.
Buddy Olschowka led the fist few laps. On lap three Jason Clayton overtook Buddy for the lead. Clayton went on to lead the next eleven laps until tagging the wall in turn one. This allowed eighth place starting Todd Cooper to take the lead. Ninth place starting Jace Wright was shadowing Cooper and moved into second.
Cooper began to pull away the final few laps and won the race by over two seconds. Wright ran a solid second. Damian Merritt came home in the third spot. Olschowka finished fourth. Shaun Merritt rounded out the top five. Jimmy Ford finished seven and it was good enough for him to claim his first IMCA Sport Mod title at MRP.
Matthew Kaiser led the first lap only to get passed by Tyler George on lap two. Kaiser battled back and by lap three he was the leader again. Kaiser would go on to lead the remaining 17 laps and pick up the win. For the final 10 laps Brett Youngman was right behind Kaiser.
Youngman was never able to find his way around for the lead. Kelly Hicks ran in the third sport for the final nine laps of the race.
Championship winner Britton Bock had an up and down race. He started third but on lap three stopped. He restarted 11th and charged back to a fourth-place finish. Bock never finished outside of the top five in seven starts. Jason Ballentine had a roller coaster of an event like Bock. He started eighth, charged to second, but then on lap nine stopped, ending up in fifth. Jacob Johnson finished sixth and wrapped up the Rookie Of the Year award.