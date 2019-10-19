One of the pluses for the Yuba College football team is that all but one of its remaining regular season games will be played at home.
But a visiting Cabrillo College squad, which has some former area players making some big plays, had some fun on the 49ers’ field on Saturday. Scoring early and often, the Seahawks posted a 46-7 win over the 49ers, who lost their fourth consecutive game.
“It’s just inconsistent play,” said Yuba College head coach Mick Pettengill. “It’s a rebuilding year.”
Saturday’s home game was dedicated to the memory of Montrell Williams, who coached in the Yuba College football and track and field programs the last seven years. He died on March 29, just before his 45th birthday.
The 49ers’ only touchdown came in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks sitting on a 46-0 lead. Yuba College quarterback Mason Whitfield (16 of 33 passes for 175 yards) threw a 7-yard pass to wide receiver Daniel Davis, who leaped into the air from the corner of the end zone on the north side of the field over a Cabrillo College defensive back for the touchdown. Marcus Topete, a Live Oak product, booted the extra-point to make it 46-7 with 8:01 left on the clock.
A long run and an interception return gave Cabrillo College a 13-0 in the first quarter. Seahawk running back Dominic Hannah scored on a 68-yard run with 11:35 left on the clock for a 6-0 lead; the point-after-touchdown kick was blocked. At 4:51, still in the opening quarter, Cabrillo College defensive back Jamie Martinez, a Live Oak product, intercepted a pass off the right hand of Whitfield, and raced back to the Seahawks’ end zone at the south end of the field for an 80-yard touchdown. Kieran Woodley’s kick was good to make it 13-0.
In the final minute of the quarter, Yuba College (1-6) trotted out kicker Marcus Topete to boot a 36-yard field goal. But the Seahawks blocked the kick and gained possession.
The Seahawks’ possession carried into the second quarter, which would build upon their 36-0 lead at halftime that included three touchdowns and a safety.
Cabrillo College quarterback Devon Daich completed a 5-yard pass to Kameron Pleasant with 11:18 on the clock. That gave Cabrillo College (6-1) a 20-0 lead.
Then with 7:04 left in the quarter, wide receiver Tre Ratliff ran the football in for the Seahawks of 1-yard to make it 27-0.
Yuba College, which was plagued with most of its offensive possessions deep in its own territory most of the game, punted after three plays from its own 4-yard line. Punter Matthew Hooper, in the north end zone, punted the football that was blocked by defensive end Ty Winn, a River Valley High graduate who is a sophomore at Cabrillo College. The football bounced out of the end zone, which led to a Seahawks safety at 6:06 and a 29-0 score.
“It’s a bit frustrating as far as getting the offense moving,” Pettengill said.
Less than a minute later, Cabrillo College upped its lead to 36-0. Daich connected with wide receiver Jimmy Phillips on a 65-yard reception in which Phillips fought off two Yuba College defenders in the middle of the field and raced down the middle of the field to the end zone for the score at 5:23 on the clock.
A defensive play led to Cabrillo College’s final touchdown in the third quarter. Defensive back Christian Rodriguez picked off a pass that hit a Yuba College wide receiver at the Yuba 16-yard line. He raced back to the end zone, untouched, for the final touchdown.
Cabrillo College outgained Yuba College in yards, 349-169. What also hurt the 49ers was they converted on 3 of 16 third downs for a 19 percent efficiency.
Davis had five receptions for 56 yards for the 49ers. Tayshawn Clayton had three receptions for 48 yards, Cotton 3-38 and Francisco DeHaro-Lopez, a Marysville product, 1-17.
Yuba College has the bye next weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 3, the 49ers return to Pacific-7 action at the sports complex against College of the Redwoods.