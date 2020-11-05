Washington will have to wait an extra week to start its 2020 season.
A day after Cal announced that a player on its team had tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday night’s game has been canceled and declared a no contest.
In a university release, Cal stated the decision was “due to the Golden Bears’ inability to field a competitive roster following the results of one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.”
The positive test was the program’s first since the start of daily testing at the beginning of October. As of Thursday afternoon, the student who tested positive is asymptomatic.
Following a positive daily antigen test, the result was confirmed with a subsequent PCR test. Cal then followed contact tracing and quarantining protocols from University Health Services Infection Control and Berkeley Public Health, which eliminated too many players to field a competitive roster.
The Bears did complete a limited practice on Wednesday, though head coach Justin Wilcox conceded that night that “a significant number” of players were quarantining due to local health authority protocol and the development was “a real, real hurdle.”
The Pac-12’s minimum roster thresholds call for at least 53 scholarship players, seven scholarship offensive linemen, one scholarship quarterback and four scholarship defensive linemen to play a game.
“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Cal to cancel the Washington at Cal football game scheduled for November 7,” a Pac-12 Conference statement read.